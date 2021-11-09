Ask anyone in Cleveland and they’ve at least heard of Alson Jewelers at 28149 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
And it’s for good reason – the business, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, was founded in 1931 in the Great Depression by Alvin Schreibman as an offshoot of his already existing Alvin’s Jewelers.
The business is now led by third-generation co-owners and brothers, Chad and David Schreibman, and Chad’s son, sales consultant Jesse Schreibman, a member of the fourth generation.
“We feel very honored to be able to carry on this legacy that our grandfather started in 1931,” David Schreibman, 55, of Moreland Hills, told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 5. “It’s pretty rare to have a family business go into the fourth generation, now with Jesse. I think the odds of making it into the second generation are already quite slim. So, we feel very honored that we’re able to carry on with what our grandfather and father started back in 1931.”
But making it through the last year-and-a-half feels like a feat in itself, said Chad Schreibman, 52, of Pepper Pike.
“There is no doubt that in 2020, we were looking at each other and just didn’t know where we were going to be,” he told the CJN. “We’ve been fortunate during this time, which is sort of wacky. People were taking advantage of doing something special to mark special occasions, all while spending their money locally. We feel blessed about that.”
Since Alson Jewelers was founded during one of the most financially difficult times in history, David Schreibman said he believed they would have the wherewithal to make it through anything.
“It’s about hard work,” he said. “Our grandfather was a hard worker, our father was a hard worker. And we’re hard workers. We’re here six days a week working. We’re in the store, we’re hands on.”
Chad Schreibman added, “We were always taught not to overextend or be too aggressive and be on the conservative side with money. Our grandfather and father were both big savers. In growing the business over the years, we’ve been able to put savings away. Our father never taught us to save for a rainy day – it was you better save for rainy days, plural. You have to prepare for that. If you’re overextended, you’re going to get hurt.”
And for Jesse Schreibman, 28, of downtown Cleveland, coming to work with the family after living in New York for the past three years allows him to be part of a meaningful legacy, he said.
“It’s nice to go to work every day with my dad,” he told the CJN. “That’s rewarding. Being away, I realized I took being around my family for granted. Now seeing these flourishing relationships with my dad and uncle, I think that’s amazing to watch in people at the helm of a company. Our sales associates see that as well, and it just trickles down.”
David Schreibman also credited their success to being in the business of celebrating happy occasions.
“We’re blessed and honored to be able to share in our customers’ happy occasions, whether it’s a young couple looking for an engagement ring, or someone 10, 20 or 50 years down the road celebrating a milestone anniversary, or a birthday or b’nai mitzvah,” he said. “Even during the pandemic, you still have something you want to celebrate – and perhaps even more so.”
As a company created and operated in the Cleveland community, the Schreibmans also credited customers who want to see local businesses succeed. Chad Schreibman said a lot of that comes from general Cleveland pride, as well as the Cleveland Jewish community, which “is certainly a warm and friendly community.” The Schreibmans attend Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
“With Cleveland in general, Clevelanders love their city, right?” he asked. “That’s who we are and what we’re all about.”
Looking to the future of Alson Jewelers, the Schreibmans may sell a variety of precious stones, but they don’t have a crystal ball to see the next 90 years for their store. They plan to take it in stride, David Schreibman said.
“I would like to see the business continue to grow and prosper with Jesse, and hopefully one day be passed to the fifth generation,” he said. “We’re just proud to be able to be here 90 years and continue to make our dad and grandfather proud.”
Chad Schreibman said, “We have a vision and want to continue growing the business. We can’t just sit there on our laurels and wait for customers to come in. We’re constantly traveling and learning new things.”
But simply put, Jesse Schreibman said he’ll continue to count his blessings every day.
“I don’t think any of us take for granted the success we’ve had,” he said. “I certainly don’t. I think about how fortunate I am every day. And it’s humbling for me to know I am that fourth generation.”