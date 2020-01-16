Altimate Care, a home health care agency with locations across Ohio, opened its new headquarters in Shaker Heights Jan. 14 at 20515 Shaker Blvd. to move closer to its largest patient population in Cleveland.
Before the move to its Shaker Heights location, the agency’s previous Cleveland location was in Mayfield Heights until several months before the move. The Shaker Heights location will treat patients from Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga Counties, said Altimate Care Regional Director of Operations Carmen Ettinger.
Its headquarters was previously located in Columbus.
“We liked the location of Shaker Heights, said Sam Eisen, Altimate’s CEO since June 2019. “40-50% of our business is in Cleveland and also the Jewish community is more popular in Cleveland than in Columbus, so we wanted to move our headquarters here.”
Altimate offers certified caregivers available 24 hours a day to provide a myriad of health care services for all ages like nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and home health aide to homes in 43 counties in Ohio, according to its website. The agency also has pediatric care to assist children and young adults with at-home medical assistance, ambulatory escort services and a corporate wellness program for businesses to use.
The agency recently started to rebrand itself to change its image previously created by past Altimate leaders.
“We did not have the best reputation prior to me taking over the company, so we moved offices, hired new people, got rid of the old management to show the outside that we had to rebrand,” said Eisen, who attends Congregation Meor Hatfilah in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he lives. “I’ve been in healthcare for 10 to 11 years, and I have this experience and I believe that I can do it. The people running the company before did not know how to run a home care agency. I want to make sure that the community knows about that and show them that I’m going to do the right thing by the community and take proper care of their parents or grandparents.”
Eisen looks forward to being in Shaker Heights and joining a new community.
“We want to be a part of the community and really assist it to the best that we can,” Eisen said. “We’re hoping to be very strong and we’re going to help create as many jobs as we can. We would like to serve the community to the best of our ability.”