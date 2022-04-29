Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum was hired as cantor of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, the synagogue announced April 28.
In an email to congregants, president Rebekah Dorman, said, “I am delighted to share that, at tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting, there was unanimous approval of Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum’s contract. Cantor Rosenbaum is aware of the events of the past week and remains committed and excited to join our clergy team and become part of the B’nai Jeshurun community. She will begin her role as our Cantor in July.
“To prepare for her role, Cantor Rosenbaum will be making a trip into Cleveland in May to meet with Rabbi Rudin-Luria and Cantor Shifman as well as to search for housing. Please note that Cantor Rosenbaum’s visit in May will be very focused and filled with meetings related to her new job duties so we will not be planning social events for her with congregants. We look forward to scheduling events with her upon her arrival and assumption of her role as Cantor in July.”
According to an email previously sent to congregants during the search process, Rosenbaum grew up in the northern suburbs of Chicago and received ordination as a hazan in May 2021 from the Academy for Jewish Religion in California. While attending Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., she majored in German and minored in linguistics, spending time studying German-Jewish history and culture.
As a linguist, she loves finding ways to connect Judaism with her love of languages, and while In Los Angeles, Rosenbaum has interacted with Jewish people of many different backgrounds, affiliations and ages, according to the email.
She worked at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles for three years as a Hebrew/trope specialist in the religious school and as a cantorial intern. Since June 2020, she has been serving as cantor at Temple Sinai of Glendale, Calif.
Cantor Aaron Shifman announced his plans in January 2021 to depart after 24 years when his current contract ends to pursue other interests. Shifman has been a full-time hazan for 35 years.
Search committee co-chairs were Gena Cohen and Rich Loeb.