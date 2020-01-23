Nancy Udelson will retire as president and CEO of the Cleveland area chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, effective June 30, according to a news release. She has led the Beachwood-based organization since 2007.
In reflecting on her tenure, she is most proud of the bonds she made with chapter staff and volunteers.
“Honestly, volunteers are the lifeblood of this organization,” Udelson said in the release. “I can’t thank them enough. I’ve come to know so many of the volunteers personally and they are amazing.”
Udelson said 2015 and 2016 were a source of pride because the Cleveland area chapter was named Alzheimer’s Association “top performing chapter” in the United States.
“Under Nancy’s leadership, the Cleveland chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has built significant local awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, provided exceptional care and support services to those impacted by the disease, and has raised much needed funds for Alzheimer’s research,” Robert Bazzarelli, Cleveland area chapter board of directors chair, said in the release.
“Nancy’s energy and passion for the cause along with her ability to work well with staff, volunteers and the community are greatly appreciated and will be missed. We wish Nancy all the best in her retirement and look forward to her continued involvement as we continue to pursue our shared goal of a world without Alzheimer’s disease.”
Udelson previously served in the dean’s office at Cleveland State University’s College of Urban Affairs, as alumni director at CSU, in a hospital trustee education program at The Center for Health Affairs and as an alumni director and fundraiser at Case Western Reserve University.
Udelson said several important changes marked her tenure. Alzheimer’s is now “out of the shadows,” she said.