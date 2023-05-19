The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter will host several in-person education programs throughout May on topics ranging from warning signs of dementia to tips for approaching difficult conversations about memory concerns. The programs, being offered free to the community, are:
• 10 Warning Signs from 1 to 2 p.m. May 24 at Highland Heights Community Center at 5827 Highland Road in Highland Heights
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body 10 to 11 a.m. May 31 at Shaker Heights Public Library at 16500 Van Aken Blvd. in Shaker Heights
• 10 Warning Signs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 31 at Willoughby Hills Community Center at 34500 Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
“This month’s education programs answer many questions about Alzheimer’s and dementia, whether you’re looking for prevention tips, guidance on approaching difficult conversations about memory concerns or seeking new ways to connect through each stage of the disease,” Mary Ertle, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter, said in a news release. “Please join us at one of these programs to learn more about how the Alzheimer’s Association can be there for your family.”