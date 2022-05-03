As part of the Alzheimer's Association Cleveland area chapter’s “Pure Imagination: A Celebration of Hope” gala on May 12, the organization will recognize its Champion Award recipient Mary Ann Shamis.
A longtime volunteer and past board director, Shamis will be commended for her years of dedication and support for the Alzheimer’s Association, which started as a personal mission when she became involved in the organization in 2009, she told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“I started volunteering after I lost my father to the disease, as well as a number of family members before that,” said Shamis, who lives in Bentleyville and is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “I rolled off another board and wanted to get involved in something meaningful to me, something I was passionate about. That’s why their work is so important to me – with my family’s struggle with this disease, I thought I could put my energy towards this.”
Shamis’ first role with the organization was working on this same spring gala, she said.
“So, it’s come full circle,” she said. “To tell you the truth, I was pretty shocked. I was always working on the other side of this. I am very humbled and honored by it. I follow a lot of really deserving people in this honor, so it means a lot to me.”
Executive Director Lindsay Walker said honoring Shamis was “no question” for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“She was always the person to honor,” Walker said. “She’s been part of our board and this gala for many years, and this is a very personal mission to her. Just knowing all she’s done for our organization, there was no question in our mind to honor Mary Ann. She is just what you’d call a ‘perfect volunteer.’ She is extremely humble. She is a joy to work with. We look for people so passionate that want to find the next stage of medicine and ultimately a cure, and Mary Ann is an amazing spokesperson in that sense.”
The now sold-out event, held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland, is themed after the world of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” and its star Gene Wilder who battled Alzheimer’s disease before passing away in 2016. The dress code will be bright and imaginative business attire as another homage to the late actor. Refreshments will include candy and chocolate stations.
“It is such a great tie-in to the amazing actor that Gene Wilder was,” Walker said. “And who doesn’t want to enjoy all of these different chocolate and candy stations?”
There will also be a raffle.
Walker said the organization is expecting over 550 guests to its first major indoor in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Ohio in March 2020.
“I’ve been in my position for close to two years, and this will still be the first time meeting some of our amazing volunteers,” she said. “I’m so excited for all of us to be together and to continue to raise awareness for our awesome and much needed mission. Just be ready to have a good time and have an appetite for great sweets.”