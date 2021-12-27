Cleveland Heights City Council unanimously authorized entering into a development agreement with developer Amato Homes to construct new housing along Desota Avenue.
The agreement establishes that Amato Homes will construct new infill housing on building sites in Cleveland Heights, resulting in up to 18 new homes.
Amato Homes is also building homes in other parts of Northeast Ohio, including Euclid, Maple Heights, Vermillion and Olmsted Falls.
The building sites along Desota Avenue are vacant lots owned or controlled by the city of Cleveland Heights and acquired primarily due to the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. The new houses are to be single-family, owner-occupied dwellings.
The construction of new homes on lots that have been vacant for a significant period is anticipated to have a positive impact on neighborhood stabilization, vibrancy and on attracting new residents to the city, according to a news release.
Amato Homes intends to substantially complete the project within 24 months after closing, the release stated.
The agreement envisions the lots being acquired by the developer four lots at a time, with the last acquisition phase consisting of any remaining lots, and at this time, the project will not include any city funding for construction financing, according to the release.