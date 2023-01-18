AMC Classic Solon 16 closed Jan. 16 after 31 years at 6186 Enterprise Parkway.
The movie theater opened in 1991 as Solon Commons 8 and was operated by Regal Cinemas as the first Regal theater in the Cleveland area, according to cinematreasures.org
The theater added two more screens in the first couple of years with an addition of six more screens, including two stadiums in the mid-1990s. Cleveland Cinemas took over the theater in 2004, and it changed hands a few times before AMC acquired the location in 2016.
The movie theater industry has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as AMC reported a net loss of $226.9 million in its earnings report for the third quarter of 2022. Earlier this month, Cleveland Cinemas also announced the closure of Chagrin Cinemas in Bainbridge Township set for the end of January.
AMC has Northeast locations at AMC Ridge Park Square 8 in Brooklyn, AMC Westwood Town Center 6 in Rocky River and AMC Classic Ashtabula Mall 6.