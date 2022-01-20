“... In the last three years alone, Jews have been attacked and killed simply for being Jewish in Pittsburgh, Poway, Jersey City and Monsey. And this past spring, antisemitism surged in the wake of the Hamas-instigated conflict with Israel. Jews and Jewish institutions were targeted from Los Angeles to New York and from Seattle to South Florida. This Jew-hatred continues to stem from a variety of sources, including the far right, the far left and religious extremists.
“The threat against American Jews is real. AJC’s 2021 State of Antisemitism in America report, released in October, found that one in four American Jews say their Jewish institutions have been attacked, threatened, or defaced over the past five years. American Jewish Committee has been sounding the alarm on resurgent antisemitism since 2001, first in Europe and then in the U.S. We’ve worked closely with policymakers at every level of government and with our faith and ethnic community partners to address the problem. We know that when societies cannot protect their Jewish communities, democracy is at risk. And while important progress has been made, it is past time for elevated action at the national level.”
– David Harris, CEO, American Jewish Committee