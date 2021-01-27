Dr. Amy Acton, vice president of Human:Kind at the Columbus Foundation, is mentioned as a candidate for the Ohio Senate seat Republican Sen. Rob Portman will be leaving upon his retirement in 2022.
Buzzfeed News was the first to report her interest Jan. 25. Multiple sources told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer discussions have been held about Acton running for Senate.
The former director of the Ohio Department of Health, Acton stepped down from that role on June 11, 2020. She left Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration in August 2020. She officially started her role at the Columbus Foundation as of Sept. 1, 2020.
During her tenure with DeWine’s administration, Acton was directly involved in the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response. This resulted in her becoming a target for protests at her Bexley home three separate times in May 2020 and being subjected to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and language.
Acton, a Democrat, is Jewish and has discussed heritage and faith on a number of occasions, most notably during an April 8, 2020, daily COVID-19 press conference where she wished viewers a happy Passover. She received a Master of Public Health degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine in Rootstown.
At Human:Kind, which is the overarching initiative encompassing both Kind Columbus and the foundation’s work to improve community well-being, Acton focuses on spearheading research and human-centered design projects for the social sector, according to her bio on the Columbus Foundation’s website. Acton is also a licensed physician in preventative medicine and public health, and previously served as a community research and grants management officer at the Columbus Foundation, as well as roles at Ohio State, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Project L.O.V.E.
Acton could not be reached for comment.