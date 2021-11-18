The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will present Gathering for Good: An Evening with David Wain and Beth Wain Brandon Dec. 1. In-person watch parties will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., while a virtual program will be from 8 to 9 p.m.
David Wain is a Cleveland native who is a writer, actor, director and comedian. His sister, Beth Wain Brandon, is vice chair of the Federation’s board of trustees. They will speak about community, philanthropy and growing up in Jewish Cleveland. They are children of the late Norman Wain, a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, who died in 2020.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division and Women in Philanthropy will honor Shoshana Dessler Jacobs as this year’s recipient of the Irene Zehman Volunteer Award.
Groups are asked to gather in homes and have light appetizers, desserts and Chanukah treats at watch parties.
To register, visit bit.ly/3Fkewuu.