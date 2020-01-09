The ninth annual Bootstrap Bash, presented by LaunchHouse and the Cleveland Jewish News, will honor Warren Anderson, president/CEO of The Anderson-DuBose Company, with the 2020 Lexus Visionary Entrepreneur Award at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25, at Red Space, 2400 Superior Ave. in Cleveland.
The Anderson-DuBose Company is a leader in the food service industry.
“I had a vision of being able to buy a business without a business background,” Anderson said. “Not only did I buy my original business back in 1991, but I’ve grown the company and bought several companies as far as in South Africa, and halfway across the country. I have a business in Oklahoma City. I’ve been able to own businesses around the world.”
Anderson graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of General Science degree. He entered the University of Michigan School of Communication and graduated with a master’s degree, majoring in broadcast journalism.
“It’s very gratifying that I’m being recognized as a self-made entrepreneur,” Anderson said. “If I can in some small way inspire others to either start businesses, buy businesses, or keep growing their businesses, that makes me very happy. It’s my goal to impact people in a positive way.”
Anderson is a board member of the Playhouse Square Performing Arts Center Foundation, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The President’s Council, the World Presidents’ Organization and Cleveland Clinic Center for Men’s Health.
He is a member of the Cleveland Bluecoats, the Tau Boule and a graduate of Leadership Cleveland’s class of 1995.
“It is a privilege to honor Warren Anderson, who has had such an impact both as a successful entrepreneur and as an influential figure in the community,” said Todd Goldstein, founder and CEO of LaunchHouse. LaunchHouse is a co-working community where people and businesses come to grow.
“The Bootstrap Bash is a staple for the LaunchHouse community. It is an event that inspires and celebrates the hard work that entrepreneurs and small businesses achieve,” said Goldstein.
Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at launchhouse.com/bootstrap-bash. There will be a strolling dinner by Spice Catering Co., an open bar and dancing.
The evening will showcase the region’s promising start-ups and the second annual Better Business Bureau Spark Award.
Proceeds will assist LaunchHouse in continuing to provide much of its educational programs and services to the entrepreneurial community for free.
Co-chairs are Jill and Brad Helfman and Connie and Neil Waxman.
Presenter sponsors are Lexus Cleveland/Akron Area Lexus Dealers and Taft.
Sustainer sponsor is Alpha Park. Accelerator sponsors are Capital Advisors, Ltd., Evarts Tremaine, Rock the House and Spice Catering Co. Incubator sponsors are Barnes Wendling CPA’s, Better Business Bureau, Cleveland Whiskey, KeyBank, Hotcards, RedHead Wine/Luva Bella Winery, Reminger, Sable Group LLC and Skoda Minotti, now known as Marcum.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196 or email gina@launchhouse.com.