Anita Gray, retired Cleveland regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, will be honored with NA’AMAT’s 2022 Golda Meir Award on June 16 in a virtual ceremony.
The chapter-specific award, named after the late Golda Meir, is given to a woman of distinction who gives her heart, time and commitment to the organization, according to the NA’AMAT Cleveland website. Meir was the fourth prime minister of Israel from 1969 to 1974, and the only woman to hold the position in the Israeli government. She died in Jerusalem in 1978.
Marci Curtis, executive director of NA’AMAT Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News, that the group felt it was important to honor Gray for her work in the local and international Jewish community.
“Her goal of peace and ongoing work for peace, we could not think of anyone more deserving,” Curtis said.
Gray served as congressional liaison to U.S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge and was Cleveland director of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. She also founded the now-defunct Ishmael & Isaac organization, which advocated for co-existence in Cleveland’s Jewish and Arab communities, serving as national executive director and traveling to Israel, the West Bank and Jordan with members of each community.
Gray serves on the board of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland as a member of the government relations and community relations committee. She’s also served on the boards of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, Bellefaire JCB, The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Park Synagogue and the Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School.
Internationally, she served as a representative at numerous The Jewish Agency for Israel meetings and has traveled to Israel and the Middle East over 70 times. She also visited the former Soviet Union five times on behalf of Soviet Jews and has flown to Israel with Jews making aliyah from Uzbekistan. Gray was also on the tarmac in Israel helping with Operation Solomon, when 25,000 Ethiopian Jews were airlifted to Israel over a 27-hour period in 1991.
Gray said to be honored with an award named after Golda Meir has personal importance.
“I was once at a huge dinner in New York with Golda once and I was way in the back of the room, but I looked out and realized that she was the first person in my life that had just one name – not Golda Meir, but just Golda to so many people,” said Gray, who attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “To be in the same room as her, as a young Jew, I was blown away. So, years later, to have an award named after her given to me is a deeply moving thing.”
The NA’AMAT event also will benefit the Cologne Peace Daycare Center in Jaffa, one of 200 NA’AMAT preschools in Israel, and the only one to offer bilingual early childhood education and serve a mixed group of Jewish and Arabic children. The center was established 30 years ago.
“It’s tough in Israel right now, especially in those daycare centers,” Curtis said. “We see that happening here in the U.S. too, but in Israel, running into a shelter is a daily occurrence. This center helps children learn and get to know each other, and that’s where it all starts – with kids. You have to learn to hate and there, they are learning to love.”
Gray said the choice was “all about coexistence.”
“That is exactly what Israel and the world, need,” she said. “If you take these kids and put them together in a great setting to learn about each other – that is how you overcome bigotry and hate.”
Gray said she first got involved with NA’AMAT when it was called Pioneer Women. As her daily schedule became busier with work and other causes, “I never forgot about (NA’AMAT),” she said.
“What impresses me about it is the role it plays in Israel and here in the U.S.,” Gray said. “I am hoping that because of the honor, more people will hear about it and it will grow and grow. The work is so dear to everyone. To help spread the word here in Cleveland is a wonderful thing.”