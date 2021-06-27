Professor Anita Hill, a social justice advocate and author, will deliver the closing keynote address at OverDrive’s Digipalooza ’21 Aug. 5. She will preview her new book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence.”
“I am very honored and humbled to be interviewing Anita Hill,” Steve Potash, founder and CEO of OverDrive, said in a news release. “Professor Hill’s life dedicated to ‘truth to power’ demonstrates her immense courage and clarity of purpose as a north star for those pursuing justice and equality for all. Her voice and perspective on current challenges and opportunities to heal communities will be a special event for all participating at Digipalooza.”
OverDrive has hosted Digipalooza since 2006. The conference is geared toward public, school, academic and corporate librarians to share best practices for serving communities of readers with digital books and media. The conference will be held Aug.3 to Aug. 5.
The conference will also feature Carla Hayden as the first day’s keynote as well as experts from U.S. and international libraries.
For more information and to register for Digipalooza ’21, visit digipalooza.com.