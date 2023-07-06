The annual conference of the World Federation of Jewish Holocaust Survivors and Descendants is scheduled for Aug. 25 to Aug. 28 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Held in conjunction with Generations of The Shoah International and the Kindertransport Association, the conference is co-sponsored by the child survivor organization of the D.C. area, the Generations After and the 3GDC. It is open only to survivors, descendants and accompanying spouses/partners and family.
For those arriving early, special docent-led tours of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will be conducted at 9 and 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. Pre-registration for the tours is required and limited to 25 per time slot.
The conference will officially open the evening of Aug. 26, with opportunities to attend either Orthodox or egalitarian Shabbat services, followed by greetings from dignitaries and a festive Shabbat dinner. After dinner, attendees will go to informal gatherings by countries of the family’s origin. Kindertransport Association and third-generation groups will have their own sessions.
Plenary sessions held on Aug. 27 will be “Intergenerational Transmission of Trauma,” led by Dr. Irit Felsen, and “What is the U.S. Government Doing With Regard to Holocaust Issues?”, led by Eli Rosenbaum and Ellen Germain.
Panel and seminars on Aug. 27 will include: “Growing Up LGBTQ+ in a Survivor Family,” “Speakers’ Training,” “Reclaiming EU Citizenship,” and a presentation by the USHMM.
Plenary sessions on Aug. 28 will include “Missing Pieces: Growing Up in the Shadow of the Holocaust,” a panel presentation about the memoirs of 14 daughters of Holocaust survivors, who are also all members of the Washington, D.C.-based Generations After group; and “How Growing Up in a Survivor Family Impacted Our Lives and Work,” led by Rabbi Justin Pines and Amy Spitalnick; and “A Claims Conference Update,” led by Greg Schneider.
Panels and seminars on Aug. 28 will include: “Memoir Writing,” “How Can I Interview My Family To Document Their Stories,” “Hitkansut: A New Model of Holocaust Remembrance,” and “Starting and Maintaining Second, Third and Intergenerational Groups.”
There will also be many workshops offered on both days for survivors, second and third generation survivors, and spouses and partners, including “Two Generations Getting to Know Each Other”; “What Is there Left To Do That We Haven’t Done Yet”; “As a 2G What Am I Uniquely Positioned To Do”; “As 3Gs What Will We Do When We Leave This Conference”; “What Has It Meant To Me To Be Part Of a Survivor Family”; “How Are Holocaust Experiences Affecting Us Today”; and “How Has Being a Descendant of Holocaust Survivors Affected My Life.”
The conference will conclude with a panel of third-generation leaders, who will share their goals and plans for the future, as well as a closing ceremony.
Registration can be completed at holocaustchild.org.
For more information on the conference, email Halpern at halpernsc@yahoo.com.