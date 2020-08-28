Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the graffiti, including a swastika, found on several University Heights buildings last month.
Gabriel Giovanni Truitt, 20, of Beachwood, was taken into custody Aug. 27, according to an email from the University Heights Division of Police. He was arrested by Mentor police on unrelated charges and turned over to University Heights police after processing him for their charges.
Truitt is being held in Solon Jail and has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, two counts of criminal damaging, one count of inducing panic and one count of ethnic intimidation, all of which are misdemeanor charges.
Bo Briele Truitt, a 23-year-old female of Beachwood, was taken into custody Aug. 17. She was charged with ethnic intimidation, inducing panic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal damaging. Charges were also filed in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court against a 16-year-old female of Beachwood.
The graffiti was found last month on buildings including Friedman, Leavitt & Associates, Inc.; Jewish Learning Connection, which is based at The Waxman Torah Center; Mika’s Wig Boutique & Spa; and Heinen’s. The graffiti on Friedman, Leavitt & Associates depicted a swastika.
No bond has been set for Truitt at this time.