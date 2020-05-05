Yours Truly in Beachwood gave away free sandwiches for lunch on May 1 that were paid for by Anthology, a senior living community under construction in Mayfield Heights.
Customers were able to order an Anthology club sandwich while supplied lasted in a pay-it-forward giveaway. The sandwich included fresh grilled turkey, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Brioche bun.
“We are all in this together and honored Anthology of Mayfield Heights chose Yours Truly Beachwood to run this campaign with them,” said Laura Blair, Anthology sales counselor, in a Facebook post. “All sandwiches were donated by Anthology of Mayfield Heights to help spread the love during these difficult times.”