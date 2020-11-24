Anthology Senior Living opened its doors Oct. 15 to the first residents of its Mayfield Heights location at 6200 Landerhave Drive. The residential facility boasts more than 180 independent living, assisted living and memory care residences.
Several years of research went into where the company would develop its next community, according to Kim Wosotowsky, executive director of Anthology of Mayfield Heights.
“Anthology saw that there was a great need for a boutique-inspired independent, assisted living and memory care community and that was one of the largest deciding factors,” Wosotowsky said. “We have heard that from many referral sources, families and residents, that this is a breath of fresh air for them, because there is no other community quite like this in the area.”
The Anthology of Mayfield Heights community was built as the company’s first life-plan community, a new design strategy for senior housing, which consists of a main building and a small arrangement of cottages between the residential and business districts of Mayfield Heights. The community was developed with an emphasis on lifestyle experiences and amenities for all resident types.
Wosotowsky said the COVID-19 pandemic did not delay Anthology of Mayfield Heights’ opening plans.
“We are following all the Ohio Department of Health guidelines and our residents are very well aware of what those guidelines and restrictions are, as well as our associates, so it has not really affected how we do things or what we do,” Wosotowsky said.
Once the panic of COVID-19 has passed, Wosotowsky said residents can look forward to more relaxed visiting hours and practices.
She said the biggest draw for residents is the “boutique-inspired community that has a very holistic approach.”
“So mind, body and spirit is really what we zone in on,” Wosotowsky said. “We treat the whole person, We’re very inclusive of our residents and ensure that they have as much independence as they possibly can.”
The property offers courtyards, roof terraces and balconies for different scales of outdoor activities and community engagement. Residents are encouraged to swim play pickleball, garden, lounge and meditate.
The multi-use environment continues inside with dining options, including a bistro, pub, private dining and large dining room.
“I think the amenities that the residents are the most excited about are the swimming pool, the multiple exercise areas and we have a kiln that the residents could make pottery right here in the community,” Wosotowsky said.
She said multiple dining options, especially the pub, and lack of a dedicated meal time are also a draws.
“Those seem to be what they’re most excited about,” she said.
Residents will also have a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, golf simulator, art galleries, library and theater.
Wosotowsky said the community’s director of elements has a Jewish background.
“She’s actually working with our Jewish residents to find out how they would like to celebrate and move forward, because as we age, sometimes different things seem more important than others, and we’ve had several families come to us that say, ‘Mom and dad, they practiced very strict guidelines their entire lives and they just don’t want to do that anymore,’” Wosotowsky said. “So we’re trying to find a happy medium where we can offer different things and have different levels of involvement, but to be all inclusive to all of our residents of Jewish faith.”