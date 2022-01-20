“It seems apparent, given what we know so far, that the hostage-taker chose his target carefully. Reports have indicated that the suspect called for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist with links to Al Qaeda who railed against Jews during her trial and blamed her guilty verdict on Israel. Siddiqui is serving an 86-year prison term and is now being held in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The Center on Extremism team is looking into whether the suspect had connections to Siddiqui and terrorism. We urge law enforcement and prosecutors to investigate the role antisemitism may have played in motivating the suspect.
“This situation is a painful reminder of the fact that synagogues in America continue to be at risk for terrorist attacks as we witness historically high levels of antisemitism across the country and the proliferation of anti-Jewish hate online. We urge continued vigilance in securing synagogues and all Jewish institutions in the wake of this attack.”
– Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director Anti-Defamation League