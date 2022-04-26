Content warning: This report contains disturbing and offensive material. Reader discretion is advised.
Antisemitic incidents hit record highs both in Ohio and the nation in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which has tracked such incidents since 1979.
The ADL recorded 50 antisemitic incidents in Ohio in 2021, topping 2020’s record of 43 incidents.
“It was clear, relatively early on in 2021, that we were going to far surpass the numbers that we had reported in the prior year in Ohio,” James Pasch, regional director of the ADL told the Cleveland Jewish News April 25. “And so while I am not surprised about where the statistics wound up falling, it is a necessary and an eye-popping moment for the public to see that the rates antisemitism are definitely not going away – and it is even worse. It is escalating.”
The ADL’s Audit of Antisemitic Incidents includes both criminal and non-criminal acts of harassment and intimidation, including distribution of hate propaganda, threats and slurs, according to a news release. The audit classifies incidents into three categories: harassment, vandalism and assault. In Ohio, of the total incidents reported in Ohio in 2021:
• There were 37 harassment incidents, a 23% increase over the previous year. ADL defines harassment as cases in which one or more Jews reported feeling targeted or threatened by antisemitic language or acts, according to the release.
• There were 10 vandalism incidents, a 17% decrease over the previous year. ADL defines vandalism as cases in which property was damaged in a manner that harmed or intimidated Jews.
• There were thee assaults, an increase from one in 2020. ADL defines assaults as cases in which individuals were physically targeted with violence accompanied by evidence of antisemitic animus, according to the release.
Pasch noted that the FBI recorded a record number of hate crimes in Ohio in 2021.
“So where we’ve seen a growth of hate generally, we’ve also seen the growth of antisemitic hate,” he said.
Pasch said he does not like to make hierarchical distinctions about the forms of antisemitism.
“They’re all downright alarming,” he said. “Vandalism could lead to harassment. Harassment could lead to assault.”
He said the antisemitic incidents “show what happens when we don’t cut off hate at its base level. And so we have to double down on education across the state,” adding that will be a priority for his office.
“I attribute the vast majority of the increase not to an increase of reporting mechanisms, but an increase of actual incidents taking place,” Pasch said.
In reference to antisemitism on campus, Pasch offered gratitude to Gov. Mike DeWine “who wrote a great letter to our university presidents about the rise of antisemitism on college campuses and requests of how to combat it.”
The news release listed a sampling of incidents in Ohio:
• February: During a remote class at a public school, a student changed their name to “burn all the Jews.” (Cleveland)
• May: Individuals in a vehicle accosted an identifiably Jewish man who was walking near the University of Cincinnati. The perpetrators yelled “Free Palestine” and “Stop killing babies.” They then threw food, drink, and possibly rocks at the man. (Cincinnati)
• June: The president of a Northeast Ohio school board received a vulgar, antisemitic message on his telephone. The caller said that Jews should harmed and killed, and that “Hitler should have finished the job.” The same individual sent a threatening email to all members of the same board of education.
• July: A white male in a car slowly drove by a Jewish family walking to synagogue. The driver made an offensive hand gesture, screamed profanities, and verbally harassed the family.
• July: Graffiti of Star of David with swastika and antisemitic language found in South Chagrin Reservation. (Chagrin Falls)
• October: Someone yelled F-----g Jews, you’re f-----g idiots, Jews,” and threw a glass bottle at a 13-year-old Jewish girl as she got off the school bus. (University Heights)
• November: Youngstown JCC received an online threat: “I will be at your center today and tomorrow planting bombs then (will) shoot all of you Jewish Parasites. There is bombs planted now to blow you filthy scum Jews up,” according to the police report. They provided the name “Hitlers disciple,” and provided the email address Adolfwasright [at] gmail [dot] com. (Youngstown)
Offering a broader perspective, Pasch noted a rise in white supremacy corresponding to antisemitic acts across the country.
“If you look at the last few years, there was this through line of antisemitism that connected to seminal events in the United States from (the 2018 Unite the Right rally in) Charlottesville to the insurrection on Jan. 6 (2021), right from chants of, ‘The Jews will not replace this,’ the camp Auschwitz sweatshirts inside the Capitol building. And white supremacy is founded on hatred and distrust of Jews. And its expression often takes a form that could potentially lead to other antisemitic activity.”
In addition, he spoke of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on antisemitic sentiment.
During the pandemic there was a“ temporary reduction in the incidence on college campuses in schools, and an increase in zoom bombing, and other attempts to hijack online events to spread hate,” Pasch said. “Which is unsurprising because throughout the course of history, antisemitism tends to surface during complex and troubling times. And we’ve seen this play out online and in the physical world. And that ranges from conspiracy theorists and social media, claiming that we as Jews create or spread COVID-19, the zoom bombing of webinars led by Jewish group (and) antisemitic signs at anti-quarantine protests, as we saw at our state capitol in Ohio, and continued comparisons of health protocols to protocols instituted by the Nazis during the Holocaust. And so it’s clear … how the COVID-19 epic pandemic played into the rise of antisemitism.”
Nationally, there were a total of 2,717 antisemitic incidents, a 34% increase over 2020’s 2,026 incidents. Attacks against Jewish institutions, including Jewish community centers and synagogues, were up by 61%, incidents at K-12 schools increased 106%, and incidents on college campuses rose 21%.
There were 88 antisemitic assaults recorded nationally, up from 33 in 2020. Incidents of harassment and antisemitic vandalism also rose nationwide.
During the month of May and coinciding with the war between Israel and Hamas incidents of antisemitism surged across the country, with 397 incidents recorded following May 10, compared to a total of 297 antisemitic incidents recorded the previous May.
“While we have always seen a rise in antisemitic activity during periods of increased hostilities between Israel and terrorist groups, the violence we witnessed in America during the conflict last May was shocking,” Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director said in the April 26 news release. “Jews were being attacked in the streets for no other reason than the fact that they were Jewish, and it seemed as if the working assumption was that if you were Jewish, you were blameworthy for what was happening half a world away.
At least eight of the antisemitic assaults were motivated by anti-Israel or anti-Zionist sentiment. For example, on May 18, patrons at a Los Angeles restaurant were attacked by individuals who arrived in cars carrying Palestinian flags who said, “You should be ashamed of yourselves” after the customers confirmed they were Jewish. The supporters pushed one of the victims to the ground and kicked him. Soon after, a brawl erupted, and subsequent news reports indicated the attackers also hurled anti-Jewish slurs. On May 20, in Manhattan, a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke was attacked by a group of individuals who yelled anti-Jewish and anti-Israel slurs while they punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed and beat him.
Antisemitic acts also spiked nationally in November and December.
• Eleven of the assaults in 2021 were perpetrated with deadly weapons. The 88 incidents of assault included 131 victims. No fatalities linked to antisemitic assaults were reported in 2021.
• Of the total, 1,776 incidents were categorized as harassment, defined as cases where one or more Jews (or people perceived to be Jewish) were harassed with antisemitic slurs, stereotypes or conspiracy theories. Acts of harassment increased 43%, up from 1,242 incidents in 2020.
• Another 853 incidents were categorized as vandalism, defined as cases where property was damaged along with evidence of antisemitic intent. Acts of antisemitic vandalism increased 14% from the 751 incidents reported in 2020. Swastikas, which are generally interpreted as symbols of antisemitic hatred, were present in more than two-thirds, or 578, of these incidents.
“When it comes to antisemitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don’t know the motivation,” Greenblatt said in the news release. “But we do know that Jews are experiencing more antisemitic incidents than we have in this country in at least 40 years, and that’s a deeply troubling indicator of larger societal fissures.”
Incidents were reported in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia. The states with the highest number of incidents were New York (416), New Jersey (370), California (367), Florida (190), Michigan (112) and Texas (112). Combined, these states accounted for 58% of the total incidents, according to the release.
In 2021, there were 525 reported incidents at Jewish institutions such as synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, an increase of 61% from 327 in 2020. Of the total, 413 were incidents of harassment, 101 were incidents of vandalism and 11 were assaults. About one-quarter of the harassment incidents (111) were linked to anti-Zionist or anti-Israel sentiments.
ADL’s audit recorded 484 antisemitic incidents attributed to known extremist groups or individuals inspired by extremist ideology. This represents 18% of the total number of incidents. White supremacist groups or extremists were responsible for 422 antisemitic propaganda distributions, a 52% increase year over year.
A total of 345 antisemitic incidents in 2021 involved references to Israel or Zionism, compared to 178 in 2020. Of those, 68 appeared in the form of white supremacist propaganda efforts, which attempt to foment anti-Israel and antisemitic beliefs, according to the release.
A total of 494 incidents were identified through newly established partnerships between ADL and several Jewish organizations. This shared reporting represented 18% of the total incidents. Even without improved reporting through cooperative partnerships, the 2021 audit numbers still would have been the highest recorded by ADL, with 2,223 incidents.
"Antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine," Pasch said. "And I am concerned that this dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents – which coincides with similar increases in reported incidents and hate crimes against Black Americans, LGBTQ+ Americans, Asian American and Pacific Islanders and Muslim Americans – should serve as a warning to all Americans that our societal norms are fraying."