Apex Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center’s new location at 29111 Cedar Road in Mayfield Heights, which is its 14th location, opened for patients on July 17.
Dr. Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga, founder and president of Apex Dermatology, also known as Apex Skin, said services at the new building exist within a wide range.
“At Apex, we are experts in dermatology,” Garcia-Zuazaga told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Our providers do medical dermatology, which is basically everything from acne to warts to psoriasis and eczema. We do surgical dermatology, which is the skin cancer surgeries, we offer Mohs surgery, which has the highest cure rate for skin cancer. We provide aesthetic dermatology services such as lasers, Coolsculpting, EM Face, Botox, fillers and many other noninvasive aesthetic treatments.”
Elizabeth Sippey, an aesthetic physician assistant at Apex Skin, said although they provide aesthetic procedures, she and the rest of the aesthetic team will not conduct treatments that they do not think will turn out well.
“Speaking for the aesthetic medicine side, I think we really try to take a medical approach,” Sippey told the CJN. “When I say that, I mean we only do treatments that could really benefit you. If someone comes in wanting a treatment that I don’t think would best benefit them, I’m not going to do that treatment. Really less is more, we take a more natural approach to the aesthetic side.”
At the new building, there will be a completely separate aesthetic office with its own entrance and six treatment rooms, the first of its kind among all the Apex locations.
Along with a medical dermatology and aesthetic office, the new headquarters has a pathology laboratory to process slides for skin specimens.
“At Apex we want to provide exclusivity, so we do everything in every office. Patients love that access and efficiency,” Garcia-Zuazaga said.
On top of the typical dermatology services, he said that Apex Skin is conducting research and clinical trials to patients who may need newer technology or medications.
He said a unique component of Apex Skin’s patient approach is their ability to fulfill same-day appointments.
“Rapid access to our providers and same day appointments is part of our DNA at Apex,” Garcia-Zuazaga said. “We have a very organized executive leadership team helping us run the operations. And we also have terrific providers that understand the importance of being availa-ble to patients. Patients really appreciate that - when you have Shingles, or Poison Ivy or when you have a new skin growth, you really can’t wait three months to get seen.”
He said Apex Skin’s Mohs surgery team contains surgeons who have dealt with over 50,000 cases of skin cancer.
“I always tell people, experience counts when it comes to cancer treatment,” Garcia-Zuazaga said. “When you come to see Apex, you’re going to get a very experienced team that knows what they’re doing. We will get you in to see our doctors with minimal wait. In this day and age, people want to be active, have fast access to care, rapid diagnosis and communication with the provider. At Apex, we are leading the dermatology market in this area because we are doing all these innovative programs. Come see us in the new office.”
