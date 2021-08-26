Apollo’s Fire’s 30th Anniversary Season: “A Journey of Discovery” is set to include seven programs performed in multiple venues across Northeast Ohio.

Concerts included in the subscription include the following.

• Oct. 21 to Oct. 25: Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” rediscovered

• Nov. 11 to Nov. 14: “Violin Fantasy: Tracing the Path from Bieber to Bach”

• Dec. 8 to Dec. 12: Handel’s “Messiah”

• Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2022: “Lift Every Voice: A Celebration of Brotherhood & Sisterhood”

• Feb. 17 to Feb. 20: “Israel in Egypt: A Dramatic Oratorio

• March 18 to March 22: “Virtuoso Bach & Vivaldi”

• May 6 to May 8: “Mozart and the Chevalier”

Five of the seven concerts will also be available to watch online.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3AXwZuE.

