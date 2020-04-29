The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati sided with pharmacies against Judge Dan Aaron Polster, the federal judge in the Northern District of Ohio presiding over more than 2,700 cases involving drug companies and pharmacies for their roles in perpetuating the opioid crisis.
The appeals court found the pharmacies, defendants in the case, had their procedural rights violated in an ongoing trial with Cuyahoga and Summit counties. The 12 pharmacies include CVS, Discount Drug Mart, Giant Eagle, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart.
According to the appeals court determination April 15, Polster permitted the counties to add “dispensing” claims – claims involving drugs for patients – to their complaints against the pharmacies when it should have been too late in a typical case for them to do so, according to the court document.
The appeals court said Polster’s actions were a, “judicial usurpation of power” or a “clear abuse of discretion” despite the claim it was done with good intentions to develop relevant claims in the first trial of many over pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors’ liabilities.
Polster heads a multidistrict litigation, meaning the outcome of Cuyahoga and Summit’s claims will push the 2,700 other opioid lawsuit resolutions nationally.
To expedite the process and prevent repetition, many of these cases have had their pre-trial procedure moved to Polster’s district. However, the pharmacies claimed Polster ignored the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure by permitting the claims for the first two counties to be altered a year late, and the appeals court agreed.
While it first started as Cuyahoga and Summit Counties suing the pharmacies for distributing opioids, the case changed after Polster permitted the counties to alter their complaints to include the dispenser-based claims and issued new and extensive discovery orders to assist them to finalize their claims.
“The district judge in this case is notably conscientious and capable, and we fully recognize the complexity of his task in managing the MDL here,” the appeals court wrote in the court document. “But the law governs an MDL court’s decisions just as it does a court’s decisions in any other case.”
The trial for the two counties is scheduled for Nov. 9.