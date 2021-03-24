Rabbi Daniel J. Grand has withdrawn his request to operate a Shabbos shul from his home at 2343 Miramar Blvd. in University Heights, after a March 4 public hearing that featured overwhelming opposition to the plan.
The planning commission tabled the plan at a more than three-hour public hearing and scheduled a March 23 meeting to deliberate with 126 screens on the call at its height. About 79 screens were on the call at the start of the March 23 meeting when Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced he had received an email at 5:50 p.m. that day from Grand announcing his decision to withdraw.
Reached March 24, Grand cited the date as being erev Pesach and said he had no time to comment for the Cleveland Jewish News.
Grand, who lives in and owns the house, submitted his application in response to a Jan. 21, 2021, cease-and-desist order he received from University Heights City Law Director Luke F. McConville of Nicola Gudbranson & Cooper, LLC in Cleveland.
Dylan read the March 23 email aloud.
“Mayor Brennan and Planning Commission,” Grand wrote. “Please be advised that I am withdrawing my application for a special use permit. I do not wish to operate a house of worship as is defined under the zoning ordinance in the privacy of my home. Mr. Daniel J. Grand.”
Brennan noted “for the record” the special-use permit was withdrawn.
“And I will remind the applicant that the cease-and-desist order of the city, dated January 21, 2021, remains in effect,” Brennan said. “Let there be no confusion: Congregating at 2343 Miramar Blvd., or any other address located in a residence zoned U-1, without a special use permit is a violation of city law. I am hopeful that the wording of the withdrawal is not intended to suggest that congregating weekly at a residence to conduct activities consistent with those in a house of assembly does not require a special-use permit. As recently as two months ago, the city brought suit against the organizers of another residential shul, one on Churchill Boulevard, and ultimately obtained a permanent injunction in court.”
Brenna continued, “To the community members who are here, let there be no question. There is no permission granted here to operate … a house of assembly or conduct activities consistent with one at 2343 Miramar Blvd. If you observe such activities, I hope you do not, but if you do, you may report them to the city, and the city will enforce its laws. … And we will seek all appropriate remedies in court.”
Grand had previously applied for and received variances under the city’s zoning ordinance, which McConville referred to in his cease-and-desist letter.
“The city is particularly disturbed to learn of the proposed use of the premises as a place of religious assembly given that you recently appeared before the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals in connection with your application for variances,” McConville wrote. “The city is exploring whether variances granted for the premises may be voidable based upon a subsequent illegal use of the premises, or relating to material omissions during the hearing process.”
Six rabbis and nine neighbors signed petitions in support of the permit.
The city received 195 petitions opposing the special-use permit, according to planning commission member Paul Siemborski, who stated his opposition.
At the March 4 meeting, Grand said he hoped to use a single room in his house, which he calls the parlor and which was initially set up as a music studio. He said he has no plans to expand in his house if the shul becomes popular.
Grand said he chose the name Shomayah Tefillah (Hakneset) for its meaning, “G-d hears prayer.”