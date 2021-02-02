Cleveland Hillel and Hillel at Kent State, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, will hold a spring semester version of the L.E.V. Campus Fellowship for Jewish college-age students living in the greater Cleveland area while studying remotely or affiliated with Cleveland Hillel or Hillel at Kent State campuses.
This fellowship is modeled after last summer’s fellowship with a new format to support a student’s semester schedule and experience, according to a news release.
Over the course of the fellowship, participants will be asked to fulfill requirements in leadership development through online seminars or via campus leadership positions, cohort-based Jewish learning with Hillel-affiliated educators and volunteerism that will impact the region. Volunteer experiences will take place both virtually and in person, with proper safety precautions. Upon successful completion of the fellowship students will received a $500 financial stipend.
“The 2020 fall semester was the most challenging semester that we have seen for our Jewish young adults on campus,” Adam Hirsh, executive director of Hillel at Kent State, said in the release.
“During this difficult time Hillel has maintained its role as an essential organization in the lives of Jewish students. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are isolated from the community, faced with new challenges caused by a virtual learning environment, and given less opportunities for campus life outside of classes. As a new semester approaches with similar challenges as the last, we aim to provide even more purpose and connection for students. The L.E.V. Campus Fellowship is a critical component to that mission, reinforcing strong Jewish values and supporting students’ needs.”
In addition to serving as an acronym for leadership, education, and volunteering, the pillars of the fellowship, lev is also the Hebrew word for heart. The program is funded by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s COVID-19 Distribution Committee.
“We are very proud to fulfill a pressing need amongst college students and satisfy some of the needs in the region, both caused by COVID-19,” Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel, said in the release. “I am specifically excited at the opportunity for our local Hillel organizations to offer a connection to Cleveland-area students who are unable to attend in-person education at their chosen campus. Through the LEV Campus Fellowship, we can offer them meaningful engagement with their home community while adding to their already robust Jewish experiences with their campus of choice”.
The fellowship will run from Feb. 15 to April 30. Applications will close at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10. Participants from the summer cohort are eligible to re-apply. For more information, visit bit.ly/LEVcampusfellowship.