Applications are being accepted for the city of Akron’s Mayor’s Citizens Institute – a free, 10-week program designed to provide Akron residents with an inside view of city operations.
This year’s class will mostly be held via Zoom with a small number of in-person meetings. The class size will be limited to 12 people to ensure proper distancing will be practiced when the class meets in person.
“I’m pleased to be able to present the citizens institute again this year with modifications to ensure our residents’ safety,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a news release. “We consistently have received amazing feedback from previous participants about how much they’ve learned from the program and how they are able to take that back into the neighborhoods they live and work in. While this year will look different, I am confident that all who participate will get the same beneficial experience.”
Participants will learn about city programs and services, meet city staff and experience mock decision-making processes.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and residents of Akron. The institute will run from mid-August through early November. Applications are due on or before July 31. The application, a description of the program and schedule of program dates are available at akronohio.gov/MCI.