Twenty-six people have applied to fill a vacancy on University Heights City Council created when Mark Wiseman resigned to become a magistrate in Cleveland Housing Court.
The applicants are: Andrew Grau, Carl Divita, Cathy Rezos, Clay Poynter, Curt Kassigkeit, Daniel Roche, Evan Minior, Edward Reichek, Eric Mack, Frank Pines, Fredric Bolotin, Gregory Fleming, Harrison Crumrine, James Outman, Mandy Marton, Matthew Kaliff, Michael Ditzel, Randal Slifer, Ray Stineman, the Rev. Vincent Stokes II, Sheri Sax, Stacey Pellom, Teresa (Teri) Drda, Woody Ridgway and Yoyo Moore.
Deadline for applications was Jan. 24.
The city charter gives council 30 days to fill the vacancy after the vacancy was created Jan. 13, otherwise the mayor is responsible for the appointment. Council will provide an opportunity for interviews with certain selected candidates, in council’s sole discretion. It may make appointment on or before Feb. 12 for the remainder of Wiseman’s unexpired term, until the end of December 2021. The appointee, if interested in continuing, will have to run for election on Nov. 2, 2021.