The Lifelong Learning Program of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will hold an evening of virtual adult learning, exploring how writing has helped two poets from diverse backgrounds express and aspire to a more peaceful, honest and hopeful world for Arabs and Jews.
Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Fairmount Temple will host a discussion on Zoom between two poets at 7 p.m. Nov. 10: Philip Metres and Adam Sol. They will share poems and talk about friendship, politics and faith.
Philip Metres, a prize-winning poet and author of 10 books, has worked for peace and justice in the Middle East for more than 25 years through a range of organizations. He is a professor of English and serves as the director of the Peace, Justice, and Human Rights program at John Carroll University in University Heights. A scholar of war literature, Metres wrote “Behind the Lines: War Resistance Poetry on the American Homefront Since 1941.”
Adam Sol’s poetry has appeared in many anthologies and magazines in the U.S. and Canada. A teacher at the University of Toronto in Ontario, Adam holds a Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati. He has published four books of poetry including “Jonah’s Promise,” “Crowd of Sounds,” “Jeremiah Ohio,” and “Complicity,” and a nonfiction book about poetry called “How A Poem Moves: A Field Guide for Readers of Poetry.”
This Zoom-led program is free and open to all. To RSVP and receive the Zoom link, contact Staci Cohen at Scohen@fairmounttemple.org or at 216-447-9547.