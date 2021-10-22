Beachwood police officer Blake Rogers was not justified in firing his weapon after a shoplifter hit him with a car at Beachwood Place; however, the city botched Rogers’ subsequent firing and should reinstate him, an arbitrator has ruled.
The city is considering all options and an appeal, according to a statement.
“The city did not prove (Rogers) violated all of the policies listed in the termination letter, and also made numerous due process errors,” arbitrator Christopher L. Beebe wrote in the Oct. 13, 27-page arbitration. “Given the number and seriousness of these errors, the arbitrator finds the city did not have just cause to terminate (Rogers).”
He also ordered Rogers be awarded back pay. Rogers was on paid administrative leave at an annual salary of $92,206.40 plus benefits starting from the day after the shooting, June 27, 2019, until he was fired Feb. 22.
In addition, Beebe retained jurisdiction “until the remedy is fully implemented.”
Rogers was fired 20 months after he shot and injured a shoplifting suspect in the mall parking lot. He faced a criminal and internal review and received a “no bill” from Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas regarding felony charges in the shooting, meaning no felony was committed.
Jaquan Jones of Cleveland was arrested in connection with stealing a $59 hat from Dillard’s and attempted to flee Beachwood Place in a stolen car. During the incident, Jones ran over Rogers’ foot. Jones pleaded guilty to felonious assault and other related charges and is serving a 12- to 16-year state prison sentence at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe.
The arbitrator weighed arguments from the city and from the police union in his ruling.
Beebe found the city offered “disparate treatment” to Rogers in comparison with officers following a March 19, 2019 officer-involved shooting in Beachwood.
The city changed its position on whether the fleeing suspect was driving his vehicle toward Rogers “depending upon whether it was prosecuting Jones or terminating (Rogers),” and failed to prove that bystanders in the parking lot were in danger of being shot by Rogers, Beebe wrote.
In addition, Rogers was not given enough information “to defend himself against the charge of being dishonest,” and the city considered past discipline of Rogers which should have been expunged from his record.
Rogers was injured in the incident, and the arbitrator ordered Beachwood to calculate what he would have been paid had he been put on light duty and to pay him accordingly. The Cleveland Jewish News has submitted a public records request regarding the amount of that compensation. As of Oct. 20, the city has not yet provided the requested information.
The arbitrator found the city should not have released the notice of charges and pre-disciplinary hearing to the CJN Feb. 8 without a public records request, prior to Rogers’ disciplinary hearing Feb. 22, 2021.
Per city of Beachwood protocol, the CJN asked to speak with Barry Y. Freeman of Roetzel & Andress of Cleveland, the city’s outside counsel in this case.
Lynn Johnson, the city’s communications coordinator, wrote in an Oct. 14 email, “The city of Beachwood is not waiving attorney-client privilege.”
Previously, she forwarded the following statement that said the city is “exploring all of our options, including a possible appeal.
“We will be consulting with our outside counsel, Mr. Freeman, on the issue of reinstatement,” she wrote.
“The arbitrator issued the only decision that he could in this case based on the evidence presented,” Gwen Callender, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council Inc., said in an Oct. 13 news release. “We have been eagerly waiting for this day to have a neutral arbitrator issue his award after considering the evidence presented by the city and by the union. We are eager for the city to reinstate Officer Rogers to continue his record of loyal and professional service to the citizens of Beachwood.”
In March, Jones’ lawyer, Marcus Sidoti of Friedman Gilbert & Gerhardstein in Cleveland, filed a demand letter to the Northern Ohio Risk Management Association, then Beachwood’s insurance pool, seeking $350,000 for Jones. That case later settled for an award in the “low six figures,” according to an Oct. 20 email to the CJN from Sidoti.
Rogers and his wife, Jacalyn Rogers, have separately sued the city of Beachwood in U.S. District Court, partly over the time it took to complete the investigation about him. That lawsuit is pending.
Lewis Zipkin of Zipkin Whiting Offices in Beachwood, who is representing the couple in the federal lawsuit, told the CJN Rogers still suffers from the injury he received in the parking lot.
“He unfortunately is still trying to recover from being run over by the escaping criminal,” Zipkin wrote in an Oct. 13 email. “But the required medical treatment is not being authorized by the city – as they apparently contest that the injury didn’t happen from the criminals car running over him – and Blake who never had such injury (prior to) this event continues to suffer physical and emotional pain as a result.”
As of Oct. 20, Rogers had not yet been reinstated by the Beachwood Police Department.