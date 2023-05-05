Craig Weintraub has represented thousands of clients throughout his career as a criminal defense attorney, but no case has quite measured up to that of Ariel Castro – the man who kidnapped and held hostage Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus over the span of nearly 11 years. This week marks the 10th anniversary of their escape from captivity on May 6, 2013.

Weintraub – whose firm, The Law Offices of Craig Weintraub, is in Cleveland – worked alongside attorney Jaye Schlachet in one of the city’s most noteworthy cases.

They were hired by Castro’s uncle to represent him in court for 977 total charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, rape, assault, child endangerment and possessing criminal tools. The case gained international publicity on a level Weintraub had never before encountered.

“It wasn’t different than any other client,” Weintraub told the Cleveland Jewish News in a recent interview. “It was just the high-profile nature of it that I had to be somewhat concerned about. I had to talk to my wife eventually to see if it was OK for me to accept the case.”

Due to the broad publicity of the case, Weintraub said he had concerns for his safety.

“I was concerned that my life may be threatened for representing somebody of that nature, and it was threatened multiple times via email, via telephone calls, voicemail messages, which prompted the local police department to be stationed outside of my house for roughly 30 days,” he recalled.

He said Castro struck him as unsettling when they first met.

“He was a very unsettling person, highly manipulative and was engaged in psychotic behavior,” Weintraub said. “I have a lot of clients that have mental health issues, but this was an extreme.”

Weintraub said he and Schlachet met with Castro multiple times to prepare for the case, and he also met with Castro on his own sometimes.

“I went to the FBI, which held the evidence at the time, to read Amanda’s (Berry) journal that he allowed her to keep pretty much from day one,” he said. “I had to prepare in the event that he was going to get charged with a capital case. So, I read her journal. I looked at pictures that were taken while they were in captivity. I looked at videos from Christmases, Easter, other holidays where they’d try to hold some tradition.”

He also viewed videos Castro took of his then-6-year-old daughter at a park and a mall, he said. Berry is the girl’s mother.

“I saw videos of them playing together and trying to lead a normal life,” he said. “It was just fascinating.”

Castro initially entered a plea of not guilty, Weintraub said.

Weintraub held a press conference to explain to the media the purpose of an arraignment and why it was a formality to enter a not guilty plea.

“That doesn’t mean that he’s not guilty of the offenses and won’t eventually plead guilty, but it’s a formality,” he said. “Not only that, there was an aspect of him potentially facing the death penalty for causing multiple miscarriages, allegedly. So, we were very concerned about that.”

Weintraub said his primary goal in defending Castro was to ensure he didn’t face the death penalty.

At the beginning of the case, Weintraub turned down interview requests from many major news organizations and personalities. The CJN was the first organization to be granted an interview.

“I’ve always been a follower of the CJN, and I felt the reporting would be fair, that I wouldn’t be ambushed and be made into this ‘devil who’s representing the devil,’” Weintraub said of his decision to grant the CJN an exclusive interview. “I felt comfortable with the CJN and I felt that it would be handled properly, and it was. I had opportunities for multiple interviews with CNN, Chris Cuomo, Anderson Cooper, Matt Lauer. Everybody contacted me and wanted a piece of me, but I was not really willing to do it and then, ultimately, it was the CJN that reached out to me and I felt that that was the appropriate place to do it.”

CJN interview with Ariel Castro's lawyers Craig Weintraub and Jaye Schlachet "We knew that we picked an unpopular cause to champion, and frankly, from a personal standpoint, I think it's important to represent unpopular causes because, first of all, it's what we took an oath to do, and it's completely consistent with my Jewish upbringing. We actually did a mitzvah representing this man." — Craig Weintraub

The CJN’s exclusive interview was picked up by The Associated Press and transmitted around the world.

Weintraub said he tried to avoid watching the news over the course of the case, but sometimes it was unavoidable when he went to places such as Life Time Fitness in Beachwood.

“They have probably 30 TVs, and so I usually worked out near 5 or 6 o’clock,” he recalled. “It was on TV and I’d see myself up there, and then I saw people looking at me while I was on a machine or doing something and it was very uncomfortable.”

Throughout the case, and for a short time after it, Weintraub stayed in contact with Castro’s sister, Marisol Alicea, he said.

“She really had no idea what his life was like, that he was leading a double life, because she would see him socially and he had a normal life; and she had no idea that he was holding anybody hostage in his house and that he had another child,” he said. “So, I actually developed a close relationship with her and (Castro’s) son, and we spoke for a while after the case and after Castro died, and then it ended probably the same year of his death.”

Castro was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an additional 1,000 years, on Aug. 1, 2013. He was initially sent to the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton, and then moved to the state’s Correctional Reception Center in Orient, about 15 miles southwest of Columbus.

Just over a month later, on Sept. 3, he was found dead in his jail cell, allegedly having hanged himself with a bed sheet.

When Weintraub got the call informing him of Castro’s suicide, he was on the phone with then-NBC News anchor Matt Lauer, who was asking him if he would consider doing an interview from the location of Castro’s home, he said.

“I was not surprised at all,” Weintraub said of the suicide. “I knew that he had significant mental health issues, suffered from serious depression and had suicidal ideations. Only the guards and Mr. Castro would know what happened, and if they turned their back on it and let it happen because he was public enemy No. 1 at that time.”