Ariel Hyman, Montefiore’s former administrator, will face an administrative hearing before the state Executive Board of Long-Term Services and Supports on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.
The hearing had been scheduled for May 4 and May 5. The date was postponed based on a request from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which is involved in both the administrative hearing and is conducting a criminal investigation of Hyman, according to Hyman’s lawyer, Matthew Gurbach of Bricker & Eckler.
Hyman was fired, along with Montefiore’s director of nursing and assistant director of nursing, following an alleged Oct. 27, 2020, COVID-19 testing falsification that resulted in multiple wrongful death lawsuits as well as other regulatory action.
Menorah Park, which affiliated with Montefiore, self-reported the incident to state and federal regulatory agencies.
Hyman’s hearing, which regards Hyman’s licensure, will take place virtually on Microsoft Teams, according to Deborah Veley, executive director of the state agency that regulates licensure of nursing home administrators.
Veley’s June 3, 2021 seven-count notice of opportunity for hearing to Hyman listed as grounds for suspension, revocation and / or sanctions seven counts entailing incompetence, fraud and deceit, and ethics violations.
Hyman’s licensure was listed as “inactive” under the state’s website as of May 6. His license was issued July 23, 2012. The expiration date is listed as Oct. 1, 2021.