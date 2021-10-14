American-Israeli composer and pianist Katia Bolotin is producing a concert Oct. 19 featuring premieres of three pieces, including “Surfside,” about the condominium collapse in Florida.
Local vocalist Shawn Fink will sing in that performance.
The other two premieres will be of “Ariel’s Light” and “Fred’s Fantasia.”
Musicians from the Cleveland Institute of Music will play in a string quartet, along with a clarinetest, pianist and vocalist at Acacia Ballroom in Lyndhurst.
The concert will also showcase New York Suite, a composition of Bolotin’s father, Alex Shapiro, and composer Chris Neiner’s Mikro Cellos and Petite Suite.
Bolotin was born in Cleveland, made aliyah to Israel and lives part time in Israel and part time in University Heights. She is affiliated with Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights.
Bolotin’s piece “Ariel’s Light,” was written when she was recovering from COVID-19 in 2020 in a COVID-19 hotel in Israel on the Mediterranean Sea. The name Ariel refers both to her son and to the city of Jerusalem.
“(It) evokes the mystery, the beauty – it can all be felt. The holy city of Jerusalem, very much like the spices that are so pungent, the aromatic scents, these melodic themes intermingle,” Bolotin told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 11. “And they create a synthesis of harmony and dissonance, which really reflects the timeless hope of living in relative peace, even though we’re still uplifted by tensions and discord. And this is what’s expressed throughout the piece. And then it comes to a sense of resolution and the final movement in which we have this melodic rhythmic interplay. This is to reflect humanity’s collective yearning to actualize an era of perpetual peace.”
In addition, “Fred’s Fantasia,” a piece named for her husband that she described as a “very jazzy” string quartet will be performed.
“It’s very danceable,” she said. “If you want to dance, I wouldn’t blame you. It’s a tango, it’s a chacha, it’s swing. There’s everything in it. I like to stretch the boundaries of classical music. … My style is very characteristic of stretching boundaries. And coming up with something new and fun.”
Prior to the concert, choreographer and dancer Sabatino Verlezza will give a talk on mindful listening, Bolotin said, specificially “how to listen to the silences between the notes – letting the music be a catalyst for thought (and) helping people know what to listen for.”
The concert will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the musicians.