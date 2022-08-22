Alison Arkin recently returned to Ratliff & Taylor in a new leadership role as the senior vice president and practice lead of leadership development.
As a “boomerang” employee, she previously served as a senior organizational development consultant as she coached and delivered programs for clients.
“I loved how Ratliff & Taylor supports businesses to be their best, creating exceptionalism at the intersection of people and their careers – and you’ll see that on our website - and do it with such grace,” Arkin told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 16 on her decision to rejoin the Ratliff & Taylor team.
Ratliff & Taylor is the largest full-service talent management consultancy in Ohio, operating in executive search, leadership development and career transition, according to its website.
“I believe every role I’ve ever had, every desire even as a child, was to help people,” said Arkin, a Beachwood resident who is on the board and a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
She started her career as a registered dietitian nutritionist which led her to leadership development at Cleveland Clinic as she gained an interest in how the mind works and helping leaders find the answers from within.
In her current role at Ratliff & Taylor, she said Jewish values in social justice, social action and caring for one another guide her work and the culture, where of the 10 senior consultants, half are members and active in the Jewish community.
“I never had an opportunity to work so closely with so many Jewish colleagues, so that’s delightful,” Arkin said. “And I see that there are many Jewish organizations that Ratliff & Taylor supports and does work for around the country.”
Originally from Elmira, N.Y. in the Finger Lakes region, Arkin said she grew up coming to Cleveland every Thanksgiving to see her mother’s family.
For 6½ years before returning to Ratliff & Taylor, Arkin served as a global talent manager of learning and development for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in Akron, supporting development, learning, succession planning and performance management for all the regions where Goodyear operates.
As she takes over leading the practice which was led by Jennifer Cohen for nine years, Arkin said she takes what she has learned from the leaders at Ratliff & Taylor and her roles at Goodyear and Cleveland Clinic into her new role. Cohen will remain with Ratliff & Taylor as vice president of executive and leader development.
As far as her new responsibilities, Arkin described them as a triangle as she leads the 10 senior consultants, partners with clients to find their needs, and helps grow the business.
“It’s client first,” she said. “And I’d like to keep the very high-touch customized approach that Ratliff & Taylor offers to companies that they may not find elsewhere, even within their own organization.”