The Orange Schools Board of Education voted 4-0 Jan. 10 to appoint Angela Arnold to fill an unexpired term and serve through Dec. 31, 2023.
Arnold, who will take the oath of office later this month, will complete the term of former board member Melanie Weltman, who resigned due to her recent election to Pepper Pike City Council.
The Moreland Hills resident has lived in the community for 17 years with her husband, Sean Arnold, and two children who attend Orange schools. She has served on the executive board of the Orange elementary and middle school PTA and is a member of the Orange Boosters and Orange Patronaires.
“We were so fortunate to have so many quality candidates for this school board opening, and we are excited to have chosen Angela Arnold to serve with us,” Scott Bilsky, president of the Orange Board of Education, said in a news release. “Her experience and passion for our school district will be an asset as we move forward.”
The board selected Arnold from 18 applicants.
Arnold works as the general manager of OverDrive Education, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools. She received both her undergraduate degree and master’s degree in information science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Since March 2021, Arnold and her husband have owned Playmatters Toys in Pepper Pike, a specialty shop that sells toys, games, puzzles and dolls from toymakers from around the world.
“I look forward to this next opportunity to make a positive impact on kids,” Arnold said in the release. “I am very passionate about serving our community and working with my colleagues on the Board of Education to help Orange Schools be the best it can be.”