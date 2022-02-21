Arova, a kosher shawarma and falafel restaurant in South Euclid that opened in 2018, plans to move to the Cedar Center shopping center, also in South Euclid.
The new store at 13911 Cedar Road will be comparable to its current location at 14483 Cedar Road when the move is official in March, owner Dan Kaminski told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“There are a lot of factors that went into this, but it is just how things work,” he said. “It’s a comparably-sized location. It’s just how things are, but we’re excited to move.”
Kaminski, a member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood, confirmed the new location will remain under Cleveland Kosher supervision. The menu features chicken fingers, sweet potato fries, turkey and lamb shawarma, grilled chicken, schnitzel, kebab, falafel and hot pastrami.
Hours at the current location are noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and closed on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit arovacleveland.com.