Shaker Heights artist Nancy Schwartz-Katz was named a 2023 recipient of the Ohio Arts Council’s Ohio Heritage Fellowship. The announcement was made Aug. 22.
Schwartz-Katz earned a $5,000 award comes with the fellowship in recognition of “the significant impact an individual or group has had on the people and communities of the state through their advancement and preservation of the folk or traditional arts,” according to a news release.
Schwartz-Katz has been an artist for over 30 years and is a graduate of the Parsons School of Design in New York City. With a background as an illustrator, much of her current work is in Judaic art, specifically creating Jewish marriage contracts called ketubot. In addition to ketubot, she has also been commissioned nationally and internationally to create awards, recognitions and other works for synagogues and Jewish community organizations. She was previously selected as the People’s Choice artist while exhibiting her work at the Artist Archives of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Schwartz-Katz has been juried into the Parsons’ Alumni Exhibit in New York City and has been twice accepted into the New Now exhibit, a juried biennial, the release said.
Schwartz-Katz told the Cleveland Jewish News she had been nominated for the fellowship by several supporters in the past, but was never selected. This time, “someone who has followed my career from afar forever” nominated her again, and rallied others to nominate her as well, she said.
“It is all so flattering and humbling,” said Schwartz-Katz, who grew up in the Cleveland area and was a congregant of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood until she moved away for college. “The award is truly phenomenal. I’ve been very lucky to have found such a niche and have worked really hard at developing my craft at it.”
While studying at Parsons, Schwartz-Katz majored in illustration and worked throughout her 20s in New York City at what she called a “high-pressure” job. Realizing she wanted to be an illustrator, she moved back to Cleveland on her father’s advice to take a one-year stint with a publishing company.
“So I moved back to Cleveland temporarily, and the job fell through a day before I was supposed to start,” she said. “Within six months, while figuring out my next steps, I had also received three different phone calls over one week from three different people who had seen my sister’s, my girlfriend’s and my cousin’s ketubot and asked if I would be interested in being commissioned. I thought right then, well, there is a job here and I went with it.”
Before that, Schwartz-Katz had only made ketubot for family and friends as a gift, but her business quickly expanded. As she planned to move back to New York City, she had a 1995 art exhibition at the Mandel Jewish Community Center and met her husband, Jordan Katz. She decided to stay in Cleveland then “and here we are 27 years later,” she said.
An illustrator by trade, Schwartz-Katz said what first attracted her to ketubot and Judaica was “the idea of creating something that had meaning or use.”
“I’ve always been very sentimental and creating something meaningful comes from that,” she said. “Everything I have done led to me to this. It combines my craftmanship with my conceptual awareness, ability to interpret what people want, and my love of storytelling and illustration.”
As for what comes after a recognition like this, Schwartz-Katz said she hopes to leverage the honor for more career opportunities. She’s currently in talks with a publisher to publish some of her works or “something else we haven’t thought of yet,” she said.
“This definitely gives me more of the credentials when applying for grants and fellowships, which will help,” she said. “I may now start focusing on other ideas and projects that I have had on the back burner though I am not sure. Regardless, I am excited about where it will all take me.”
Oleg Kruglyakov of Cleveland was also named a 2023 recipient. He is a balalaika virtuoso dedicated to sustaining Russian folk instrument music in the United States. A student of the balalaika since age 7, Kruglyakov moved to the U.S. in 1998 and founded the Cleveland-based Moscow Nights, which toured for eight years. In 2007, he created his current project, the Russian Duo, with pianist Terry Boyarsky. He also established a foundation dedicated to preserving Russian folk music traditions, the release said.
“The Ohio Arts Council is pleased to present Nancy and Oleg, two internationally recognized artists, with this award,” Donna S. Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council, said in the release. “Their commitment to the preservation and cultivation of their respective art forms in Northeast Ohio and beyond has helped to deepen people’s understanding of the connections between, art, culture and history.”