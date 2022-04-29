Construction is wrapping up at Ascent at Top of the Hill, the $80-million-mixed-use development at the corner of Cedar Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard in Cleveland Heights.
Meanwhile, the same developer that has taken on that centerpiece of construction in Cleveland Heights is preparing to tackle a second $53 million project at Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook.
The two projects together will add 467 apartment units to Cleveland Heights’ housing stock and 19,200 square feet of commercial space.
Deron Kintner, general counsel at Flaherty & Collins Properties in Indianapolis, said Ascent at Top of the Hill had supply chain issues which slowed construction at what will be a mixed-use development featuring a nine-story building with penthouse views of the downtown skyline.
“We’re excited, happy to be starting that and look forward to infrastructure being complete, which will be later this summer,” Kintner said, adding units there will lease from about $1,000 for the smallest studios to $3,000 and up for three-bedrooms and penthouse units.
Kintner said staff has worked to get tenants for the commercial space at Ascent at Top of the Hill, where there is approximately 11,000 square feet of first-floor space available.
“So we’ve had a lot of activity, but nothing that is locked up yet,” Kintner said. “So COVID, and all that uncertainty, has really kept anyone from jumping in yet, but in the last couple of months, we have seen activity pick up. … So we’re hopeful that results into something tangible.”
As to the mix of commercial tenants there, Kintner said, “I don’t know that we have a set mix and certainly, based on our experiences, and what we all see in the world anticipate that there’ll be a heavy food and beverage component. But beyond that, we haven’t identified a specific mix.
“Certainly we want something that will not only be something that our residents enjoy living above, but can also be an amenity for the whole neighborhood,” he said, adding that he expects there will be three to five storefronts.
With a development agreement signed in December for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook, construction is awaiting several city approvals, although eight variances have been approved.
Meanwhile, residents in Cleveland Heights have petitioned for a referendum that would withhold property slated for one of two buildings Flaherty & Collins plans to build and reserve it for a park. That is on the ballot May 3.
Kintner said he is not familiar with its potential ramifications for the development contract.
“I have an existing agreement in place with the city to deliver these buildings,” Kintner said. “So we’re confident in that and moving forward.”