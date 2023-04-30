Ashland University students, faculty and staff gathered for a prayer service and candle lighting April 17 to mark Yam Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day. It took place on the campus quad at noon around the flagpole.
For Ashland, this was part of a larger effort to take a stand against the rising cases of antisemitism on college campuses across the United States, according to a news release. The university has been proactively combating this rise in a number of ways, including current work to secure a Holocaust scholar for next spring who will teach an intensive four-week course, give a public lecture and collaborate with the Ashland Center for Nonviolence on a conference, the release said.
“Eighteen months ago, Governor Mike DeWine wrote to all college presidents in Ohio and said ‘we cannot stand by and accept these alarming trends of antisemitism.’ The governor went on to ask that we be committed to this issue,” Ashland President Carlos Campo said in the release. “In addition to today’s Day of Remembrance and the work being done to bring in a Holocaust scholar next year, the university held a formal Hanukkah celebration. AU will continue to work diligently every day to ensure a safe and secure environment for Jewish students, faculty and staff.”