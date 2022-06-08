The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival will return from July 6 to Aug. 21. The walk-through experience will take place 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and the drive-thru experience takes place on Wednesdays.
This year’s festival includes illuminated lantern displays, live acrobatic performances and culturally-inspired cuisine.
Tickets can be purchased online in advance through the end of the festival and same-day tickets will be available at the box office.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FutureForWildlife.org/lanterns.