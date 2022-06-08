Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival will return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting in July. 

 CJN Photo / Alyssa Schmitt

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival will return from July 6 to Aug. 21. The walk-through experience will take place 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and the drive-thru experience takes place on Wednesdays.

This year’s festival includes illuminated lantern displays, live acrobatic performances and culturally-inspired cuisine.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance through the end of the festival and same-day tickets will be available at the box office.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FutureForWildlife.org/lanterns.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you