A University Heights resolution to restore home rule to allow local government to regulate firearms and call on the state legislature to ban assault rifles has stalled after City Councilman Justin Gould announced his resignation April 17 because he was relocating to North Carolina, and a new council person can be appointed.
Mayor Dylan Michael Brennen told the Cleveland Jewish News April 21 that Gould needs to be replaced as soon as possible to move the AR-15 resolution ahead.
During the April 3 council meeting, Resolution 2315 was tabled to further consider options.
Several residents spoke at that meeting in favor of the resolution.
Last summer, a sign prohibiting guns was removed from the pool at Purvis Park after the Brennen received a complaint and feared legal repercussions. He said residents then complained they didn’t feel safe at the pool and that other pool-goers were bringing guns to the pool.