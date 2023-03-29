Howard Steindler has carved quite a niche in competitive rowing. Before you conjure a vision of Steindler’s hobby habitat, be advised that this rower does not even dip a toe into water.
“No,” Steindler told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Not ever.”
Steindler’s pursuits are exclusively on land. At the recent World Indoor Rowing Championships in Mississauga, Ontario, Steindler was honored for being the oldest competitor at the event.
Steindler is a spry 80.
“Out of 2,000 rowers, some of whom were women, I was the oldest registered male participant,” Steindler said. “When we (with wife Terri) arrived at the arena where the racers were registering, they took me to meet one of the officials, and I was interviewed about my participation. After the race that day, they interviewed me again on the big screen in the arena and on their website.”
At indoor rowing venues, such as the World Championships at the Paramount Fine Foods Center near Toronto, there are endless lines of indoor rowing machines, with competitors racing in 2,000- and 500-meter races. Steindler finished 14th in the men’s 70-plus 2,000-meter event.
“People who are involved in water rowing and want to train year-round will often train on rowing machines,” Steindler said. “It’s been popular in France forever.”
For Steindler, a partner at the Benesch in Cleveland specializing in real estate law, the competitive result is secondary to his primary reason for being in the sport.
Exercise.
“In 2007 or 2008, I was in San Antonio for meetings,” Steindler said. “When I registered, there happened to be a rowing machine in my room. I never knew why – perhaps someone had it in the previous reservation and they didn’t remove it from the room. But at that moment was my introduction to rowing.”
Coincidentally, at around that same time, Steindler happened to find some reading that was serendipitous.
“I found a book called ‘Younger Next Year,’” he said “It talks about getting yourself in shape, eating healthy and working out. I found the book at approximately the same time I had checked into my hotel room with the rowing machine. At the time I was somewhat out of shape. Between the book and the rowing machine in my hotel room, it changed my life. It’s interesting how things come into our lives.”
The research Steindler found was somewhat straightforward.
“What the book told me that the best exercise in the world is swimming, which I didn’t care for,” he said. “It said the second-best exercise was rowing, because when you row, whether in the water or in a gym, you are exercising approximately 87% of the muscles in your body.”
Steindler, a Beachwood resident, rows indoors four times a week, each time for about 5,000 meters, or 3.2 miles.
“I’m disciplined about it,” Steindler said. “I train at the SITE Centers Gym. They had no rowing machines when I first started working out there. I mentioned the indoor rowing machines to the manager. Now they have four or five. I row on a Concept 2 rowing machine. When you go to many races, those are the machines that are there. I bought one during the virus. (COVID-19)”
At the gym, the 80-year-old works out with weights and other machines to work on his arms and legs.
“My core, I get that taken care of when I’m rowing,” Steindler said.
Has he gotten anyone else in his family hooked on rowing?
“No,” Steindler said. “It’s challenging. I’m not sure I would consider it fun, but I like doing it.”
The sport is quite progressive for the times. At the World Indoor Rowing Championships, for example, rowers could compete virtually.
Like most of the rowers, Steindler, a member at The Temple Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, prefers in-person competition.
As long as it’s not in the water.
“I’ve been out in an outdoor rowing boat before, but that doesn’t count,” he said.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.