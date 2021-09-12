A few days per week, a group of middle-aged Northeast Ohio residents will congregate at one of a few pickleball courts around Cleveland Heights, Lyndhurst and Shaker Heights. The group of about 30 people range in age from their early 50s to late 70s. But one man exceeds all of them by at least 10 years.
Peter Weinberger, an 88-year-old Chagrin Falls resident, plays pickleball with this group almost seven days per week for up to two hours.
Pickleball is hardly Weinberger’s first run-in with athletics. A standout athlete at Cleveland Heights High School in the early 1950s, he played on the football and track teams. Since then, he has also spent time playing basketball, softball and golf.
“Because I have been athletic, I believe that it’s kept me in good health all these years,” Weinberger said. “I enjoy the competition against players, and the competition against myself.”
Three years ago, Weinberger was introduced to pickleball by a friend. Although he did not know much about the game, he said he picked it up “pretty quickly” because of his experience with handball, racquetball and tennis.
When the Cleveland Heights Recreation Center was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Weinberger and the pickleball group braved the cold winter weather outside to continue playing.
On top of the competitive edge it provides to Weinberger’s life, he said he has also found camaraderie and community.
“When you don’t show up at a game, they text or call you to see if you’re OK and ask why you weren’t there,” he said.
In all the years he ran track or played football, Weinberger said he never pulled a muscle or got hurt. But recently, he tore a muscle in his calf and wasn’t able to play for about one month. But the friends that he made, who are mostly Jewish like him, made sure to continue reaching out.
“During those weeks, I got texts and phone calls every day asking how I was doing and when I’m coming back,” he said. “And that of course makes you feel good. (A member of the pickleball group) baked chocolate banana muffins and brought them to me.”
Of course, winning is still a very good feeling, especially at his age, Weinberger said.
“I just think about my ability and my health,” he said. “I don’t take any prescriptions, other than a cholesterol pill and maybe an aspirin once in a while. But I pride myself on the fact that I don’t need a bunch of prescriptions and things to keep me going.”
When his son, Adam, and daughter, Dawn, were growing up, Weinberger’s athleticism and health allowed him to keep up with them while playing sports, he said. And he said he does not feel like he is done yet.
“At this present time, I think I’ve got a few more years that I can do this,” Weinberger said. “You never know from day to day what your body will do. Things do wear out. But I think if I keep going, playing and doing what I do now, I hope to play into my mid-90s.”