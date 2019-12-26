In farewell remarks to Beachwood City Council on Dec. 23, outgoing council president Brian Linick discussed city accomplishments during his tenure, as well as this year’s investigation into Mayor Martin S. Horwitz.

He addressed his remarks to city employees during the council meeting in council chambers at Beachwood City Hall.

“One of the things I’ve been most proud of during my time in this community is the employees of the city, who have been resilient and worked hard on behalf of the residents,” Linick said.

He said, however, “this council still has work to do,” and shifted his remarks to the investigation into inappropriate comments made by Horwitz. He did not use Horwitz’s name.

“This council received a report that was among the most troubling I’ve seen and these employees that we have, they did the right thing,” Linick said.

In August, city council appointed Carole S. Rendon, a partner at BakerHostetler LLP of Cleveland, as special counsel. Rendon and the firm were retained to conduct an investigation into allegations by current and former city employees about remarks made by Horwitz.

On Oct. 30, Rendon and Carrie A. Valdez, an associate, delivered an executive summary into their findings at a special city council meeting. The executive summary stated that 14 of 24 allegations were either substantiated or highly credible “to a degree that we believe, at a minimum, is inconsistent with the City’s expectations regarding appropriate workplace conduct.”

Linick made the remarks after playing a video clip of former first lady Michelle Obama campaigning for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016. The clip was from shortly after the “Access Hollywood” video was released of then-candidate Donald Trump describing sexually predatory behavior. In the clip, Obama talked about that video and more broadly, mistreatment of women. Linick said he did not play the video to either endorse Clinton, nor be anti-Trump, but implied a connection to the city’s situation.

Linick continued, “It is imperative of this council to make sure this community isn’t just a great place to live, but is a safe environment for employees to come to work, be respected and to be treated equally and fairly.

“And I can promise you four years ago when I was being sworn in, this isn’t the speech I envisioned giving at the end of my term, but I think it is the most important. I could not be more proud of the employees in this city, and it is incumbent on all of you who will be here Jan. 1, to make sure that we are treating them with the same respect we’d want to be treated with ourselves.”

The city received a Dec. 11 invoice from BakerHostetler in the amount of $30,000, the maximum authorized by city council for the investigation. The Cleveland Jewish News received the invoice Dec. 24 following a public records request.

However, three lawyers, Rendon, Valdez and associate Daniel R. Lemmon spent a total of 97.25 hours on the investigation, bringing the total billable hours to $52,741.25, according to the invoice. The firm adjusted the amount by $22,741.25, bringing the total bill to $30,000.

Horwitz was not present at the Dec. 23 council meeting due to a “longstanding commitment” and thanked the council through a statement given by Tina Turick, assistant administrative officer.

“As this is our last meeting of the year, I want to take this opportunity to thank the council, the directors and all of our staff for a very successful 2019,” Turick read. “Thank you all for helping to maintain and expand the high quality of services that we provide to our residents, businesses and visitors. I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season and a happy and peaceful new year. I also want to extend my congratulations to Council President Linick on the completion of his two terms in office and his two years as president of council. Serving as an elected official in any capacity requires dedication a commitment of personal time and long hours. you have worked very hard for the residents of Beachwood and deserve recognition for your service.”

Linick was elected to council in 2009 and in 2015. He launched an unsuccessful challenge to unseat then-Mayor Merle S. Gorden in 2013. Linick lost a five-way race for four council seats in November. While his name appeared on the ballot, he did not campaign for the position.

James Pasch, vice president of council, thanked Linick at the Dec. 23 meeting.

“Over the course of the better part of a decade, he’s run for office in this city four times, and you don’t do that unless you love the city and the people who live here,” Pasch said.

Other members thanked him too, giving short speeches. Councilman Eric Synenberg credited Linick for helping set a tone where younger people are elected on council. He also credited him for leading the charge to record meetings, increasing transparency.

Linick also addressed his commitment to city transparency, specifically putting council agendas online earlier than in the past and extending time for public comments.

Lifestyles Editor Amanda Koehn contributed to this report.