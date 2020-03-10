Five students from Laurel, four students from University School, four from Hawken School and at least one from Lawrence School are under self-quarantine, according to Julie Donahue, director of alumnae and communications at Laurel School.
“We have been in touch with the families of the upper school girls who attended the AIPAC conference," head of school at Laurel School Ann V. Klotz wrote in a March 9 email to parents. “Those girls are now self-quarantined for the next 14 days and will not be at School for the rest of the week. They have been encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms (temperature above 100.4, respiratory issues, etc.).”
Klotz wrote that the families of the Shaker Heights school with a campus in Novelty would not need to self-quarantine.
"Per the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, parents and siblings of the students who attended the Conference do not need to self-quarantine unless the student exhibits symptoms.
In addition, she wrote, "School will remain open tomorrow."
Hawken’s letter, from D. Scott Looney, addressed parents of the school's Gates Mills campus in a March 9 email.
“The Cuyahoga County Board of Health notified families this afternoon that any child on the bus should be self- quarantined for fourteen days and monitored for symptoms (temperature above 100.4, respiratory issues, sneezing, etc.),” Looney wrote. “Parents and siblings of children on the bus do not need to self-quarantine unless the child exhibits symptoms. All four Upper School students show no symptoms and have confirmed to us this evening that they will adhere to the self-quarantine guidelines. We will be working with students to support their remaining course work this week as we head into spring break.”
Sue Schervish, director of communications at University School's Chagrin Falls upper campus, confirmed that four boys from that school’s Hunting Valley upper school campus were on the bus.
In addition, at least one student from Lawrence School in Sagamore Hills was also on board the bus, according to a joint press release from five independent schools: Lawrence, Laurel, University School, Hawken and Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights.
“Some upper school students from Hawken, Laurel, Lawrence, and University schools attended the AIPAC Conference in Washington, D.C. last week,” the press release states. “Yesterday, we learned that a member of the delegation who traveled to and from the conference on the bus with area students has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has advised that any child on the bus be self-quarantined for 14 days and monitored for symptoms. All students and families have complied with this request, and faculty members are working with those students remotely to see them through their coursework. In addition, our schools have redoubled housekeeping efforts on campus in terms of protocols, processes, and products and have emphasized the need for vigilance on the part of our students.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation. Because the health and well-being of our students and employees remains our highest priority, the guidance we receive from local public health officials informs our decisions and interventions. We are continuing to monitor our campuses and are in consultation with our peer schools regarding best practices for the safety of our students.
“The four schools that have been impacted to date are currently coordinating on communications that will go out to families later today with regard to canceling large gatherings and non-essential travel."