At-risk Ohioans who have a developmental or intellectual disability will have access to the coronavirus vaccine starting next week.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously stated that Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders would have access starting Jan. 25. Now a person must also have a developmental or intellectual disability to be eligible for the vaccine.
The local county developmental disabilities board will reach out to those with an intellectual or developmental disability and a condition that makes them at risk.
Those conditions include: cerebral palsy; spina bifida; severe congenital heart disease; severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year; inherited metabolic disorders, including phenylketonuria; severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly; severe genetic disorders, including Down Syndrome, Fragile x Syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Turner Syndrome and muscular dystrophy; severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year and cystic fibrosis; sickle cell anemia; alpha and beta thalassemia; solid organ transplants.
Starting Feb. 15, people who have any of these conditions and do not have an intellectual or developmental disability will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
More vaccines could come in March
Ohio is expected to receive about the same number of coronavirus vaccines for the next few weeks, DeWine said during a Jan. 19 press conference.
He said an increase in the shipments could come in March when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to be authorized for use. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine consists of one does.
Majority of schools plan to return to in-person classes
The governor announced 96% of public schools plan to return to at least partial in-person classes by March 1.
Those schools that have made the commitment will be communicating with Educational Service Centers to confirm final plans.
Schools are set to begin the vaccination process on Feb. 1. As they prepare to begin the process, school districts will choose either a retail pharmacy to partner with or an existing local partnership to administer the vaccines.
New COVID-19 strain proves more contagious
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer, said new strains of the COVID-19 virus are being found in Ohio and across the globe.
“The virus is changing to become more contagious,” he said. “This isn’t unexpected, it’s very typical viral behavior.”
The vaccine is proving to still be effective against the new strains, he said, but encouraged Ohioans to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and staying socially distant.
Moderna vaccine shipment delayed
A shipment of the Moderna vaccine that was being sent to 155 locations was delayed by one day, DeWine said.
Drug distributor McKesson was supposed to tell those locations that there would be a delay but failed to do so, DeWine said.
Ohio has had 836,055 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,336 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 4,989 from Jan. 18.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,554,113. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 11%, according to data from Jan. 17.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 55 from Jan. 18. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 43,605 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,391 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 254, with 20 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,643 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 885 are in the ICU, and 573 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 694,905 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 83,190 of the cases, 5,182 hospitalizations and 1,065 deaths.
A total of 456,131 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 19.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.