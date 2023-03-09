Steve Dettelbach, a Cleveland native and the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spoke on the tragedy of gun violence the United States at the first of the four-part 2023 Interfaith Justice Alliance Series themed, “Lament: Telling the Story of Gun Violence in the US.” His words revealed the reality of how guns are destroying the lives of so many people.
“Honestly, I’m not sure tragedy sounds strong enough anymore,” he said via Zoom from Washington, D.C., to attendees March 1 at Temple Israel in Bath Township. “I meet regularly with victims and survivors and their families, people who have suffered from a gun crime or have a loved one who suffered a violent gun crime. The impact of gun violence on individuals is palpable. It’s devastating, and for all too many people in the U.S. and Ohio, now it is permanent.”
Dettelbach said it was wonderful to hear and see people elevating the national conversation on gun violence as a national emergency “and it certainly is.”
He said there are a few things being done locally and throughout the state of Ohio. The creation of Crime Gun Intelligence Centers is a big step in tracing guns used in crimes, and finding the shooters and the source of where they obtain their guns.
“We are creating a regional Crime Gun Intelligence Center in Cleveland this year, and working on scalable versions of that in Ohio, including in Akron. It will take some time to build, but key principals of that are for us to first form teams with our local partners and share data. We have found that the ATF has a lot of data about gun violence, including how people get guns, where they are used, where they are recovered. From 911 calls, investigations, patrol activity, we are not sharing information like we ought to. We need a group of intelligence analysts and investigators in the same locations every day, invested in sharing everything they know about gun violence; the people who are involved and how they get their firearms, and be dedicated to nothing but that.”
Dettelbach said the national ‘day of hate’ planned by white supremacists for Feb. 24 targeted Jewish organizations in the worst way.
“Individuals are trying to instill fear through the use of violence,” he said. “Sadly, this is not just a national problem. In Ohio we have this problem. For instance, last June the ATF arrested a former Ohio National Guard member for making and selling ghost guns. He was sentenced to six years in prison. That’s not all he did. This individual had been employed to provide security at local synagogues and Jewish schools in the Columbus area.
“He was doing that while posting very serious violent statements; social media posts that include him posting a picture of a school where he was working and stated at the time he was ‘having an inner debate that if an active shooter came in, he might join him.’ A couple of months later, he posted a video of himself sniffing the end of a rifle saying, ‘This smells like dead Jews.’ These are jarring incidents, but it’s important that we not sugarcoat what’s going on. This is what we face everyday though, at the ATF and in federal law enforcement. We are faced, at the intersection of guns and hate, with the picture of that video of the hate-filled, anti-semitic, violent extremist sniffing his gun, with an image we should not forget. It’s the extraordinary work of ATF agents and the things they do every single day in Ohio and elsewhere that helps us try to interrupt and prevent this kind of violent crime.”
Dettelbach said, “At the ATF, our No. 1 priority is public safety,” and it guides every decision made.
“Sadly, on a daily basis we know how difficult and how widespread the problem of gun violence has become,” he said. “Convenings like these are a reminder on the other side, that as bad as things are and as many people as there are who are committing these crimes, there are still more of us, more good people, more peaceful people, than there are of them. Sometimes we don’t get together enough or raise our voices enough. The level of gun violence in this country is wholly unacceptable and, like you, we at ATF refuse to accept it as somehow OK or something that’s part of being an American, or part of our culture, or part of our history. It is not part of our culture or history to shoot and kill each other. It never has been and never will be. It is actually an un-American thing and we need to make sure people don’t somehow become numb to this.”
Dettelbach said the ATF is a very small agency with a very large task, and that’s why it’s crucial it partners with other law enforcement agency.
“The reality is that the ATF has somewhere around 30 agents covering New York City,” Dettelbach said. “Think about that. The New York City Police Department has 36,000 officers, so that tells you that we are a small agency with a big problem, so what do we do? We partner with people and try to add value. Every day we work side by side with the ATF with their state, local, federal, and tribal law enforcement and community partners to try to figure out how we can add something to make them better at what they do along with us. Law enforcement didn’t create the problem of gun violence and you shouldn’t look to law enforcement alone to solve the problem of gun violence. We can help, but it’s going to take all hands on deck.”
Dettelbach said 109 or more people die from firearms violence every day in the country, but usually only the ones with mass casualties really catch national attention.
“Those deaths that don’t make national news or the crawl at bottom of your (television) screen, or even the local news, those families are missing kids, those people will have an empty chair at their seders or Easter celebrations this year,” he said. “I heard somebody say that the people are becoming numb to this issue. We cannot accept that. That is the single greatest threat that I believe that we as a country face, that the majority of us will become numb or de-sensitivized and accept this level of gun violence. We cannot be numb to it. We need to do better. We need to push each other and ourselves to do better. The scope of this problem requires an urgency that I think is not present quite often in the general public. There are people out there running towards the gunfire, not away from it, and the rest of us need to feel the same urgency. We have to risk what we can risk to try and help in this effort.”
Dettelbach said a major tool in fighting firearms violence is data and information.
“We have more data and information now to try and address this problem that we have ever had before and it is a valuable and important tool,” he said. “We recently published the second volume of a four-part report, the National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment. The last time we a did study in the United States of this kind of firearms trafficking data was over 20 years ago, and of course the world has changed, technology has changed, trends have changed and the amount of firearms violence has changed over those two-plus decades.
“The second part of the report just came out and it focuses on one thing; America’s crime guns, used or associated with violent crimes in this country. It doesn’t focus on the people who have guns, who use them for lawful purposes and exercise their Second Amendment rights. It provides us with more information on crime guns in one place that has ever been put together before in the history of our country. The findings and data in this report will spur discussion and debate and help us discover emerging trends and threats so policy makers and local leaders, law enforcement and federal agencies can act and deploy our resources accordingly.”
Dettelbach said using unique shell case markings is helping to identify guns and shooters, even when guns are not at the crime scene.