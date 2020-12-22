Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost addressed Jewish media about anti-Semitism and other topics Dec. 18 on Zoom.
Yost has been a supportive voice and committed ally during his tenure as the state’s 51st attorney general, standing up against anti-Semitism in all its forms.
“My public service’s always been informed by the desire to control the aggregation and abuse of power and there’s a lot of ways that can occur,” Yost said. He noted those occurrences happen when the federal government interferes with local affairs; in the marketplace when corporations use their economic clout to oppress people or smaller companies; and when the majority uses its power against a minority.
“When the majority uses its power to exclude, or worse, to oppress, or even worse, to injure and to kill, and human history is replete with examples, unfortunately, of majorities and crowds and mobs doing exactly that,” Yost said.
The attorney general claims he has long been interested in Jewish history and referenced reading he has done on the topic.
“I’m often struck by the fact that, while there have certainly been true atrocities perpetrated against other people groups in different times and places, there is no group that has, throughout the course of history, been so consistently persecuted, excluded, as the Jewish community,” Yost said. “As somebody who is sworn to uphold the rule of law, that is a historical distinction that I can’t overlook or forget.”
Yost was asked about the rise in anti-Semitism in Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed Ohioans “don’t have any affinity” with anti-Semitism.
”I think, by far, the consensus opinion is that, that’s like any other kind of racism and it’s un-American,” Yost said. “To the extent that there are people that hold those beliefs, let me simply say that, I’m a professing Christian and I find anti-Semitism to be at profound odds with my faith, with the Christian Bible, and to really be reprehensible in the sight of any decent human being and in the sight of God – just so you know where I personally stand.”
Yost was also asked about specific actions his office has taken to combat anti-Semitism. He said his office is putting together a working group to identify what leads to the under-reporting of hate crimes.
“I don’t know whether that’s lack of awareness; I don’t know if that’s a function, strictly, of prosecuting decisions that are made and how charges are brought under what section, and so we’re going to do a deep dive,” Yost said. “I also hope to, frankly, enlist members of communities throughout Ohio to alert us when there are things that we need to be aware of.”
He said those steps could lead to hate crimes being re-classified so they are reported the federal government differently. Yost thanked reporters on the call and noted his first job out of college was writing for the now-defunct Columbus Citizen-Journal.
“I believe in your mission and I believe in the duty of a public official to speak with members of the media with every bit of transparency and candor that we can,” Yost said. “There is no self-government without a free press.”
The event was organized by Howie Beigelman, executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities in Columbus.