A Bainbridge Township man who was accused by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost of price gouging on N-95 respirator masks has agreed to refund more than $15,000 and will pay the state $1,500 in investigation costs.
Yost filed an April 13 lawsuit against Mario F. Salwan and others alleging they amassed the masks and sold them on eBay under the name “Donkey476” at prices of $360 to $375 to 15 purchasers at prices of more than 1,800% of their average retail price of $2.05 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subsequent investigation by the Attorney General’s Office revealed that Salwan and others sold a total of 42, 10-packs of masks for at least $360 each.
“We will continue to make sure no one unjustly profits by exploiting the anxiety of others during this pandemic,” Yost stated in a news release. “The settlement also will provide essential equipment to the heroes – our doctors and nurses – who need it the most.”
Under the settlement, 570 N-95 masks were transferred to the attorney general’s office.
The attorney general donated 560 masks to MetroHealth System in Cleveland and 10 to the health care professionals who alerted the attorney general’s office.
“I want to thank Attorney General Yost for his efforts in making sure that these masks are used by front-line personnel,” Dr. Akram Boutros, MetroHealth president and CEO stated in a release. “Personal protective equipment like this is invaluable in our community’s fight against COVID-19 because it keeps all care providers safe while they work tirelessly to keep our patients and our community safe.”
Salwan released a statement through his lawyer, Jordan Berns of Berns, Ockner & Greenberger, LLC in Beachwood, in which he denied amassing masks during the pandemic.
“I continue to maintain that there was no factual or legal basis for this complaint,” Salwan stated. “However, I wanted to do the right thing right away, to put an end to this matter and to get masks into the hands of health care workers.”
Salwan stated that workers at his construction company use the masks “when working with construction dust from concrete sanding. The masks are used on nearly all jobs. My company originally purchased 2,800 N-95 masks in March 2019, well before the discovery of the coronavirus and used most of those masks on job sites over the past year.
“Once business slowed due to the coronavirus, I tried to get the masks I had purchased over a year ago into the hands of people who wanted them at a price that the market determined – and nothing more,” Salwan stated. “I offered N-95 masks for sale to willing buyers to help keep my business afloat. I am sorry I did this. My intent was not to hurt anyone.”
His statement applauded the work of Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, director of thee Ohio Department of Health.
“And above all, I salute healthcare workers on the front lines who risk their lives to help patients suffering from COVID-19,” he stated.