August “Augie” Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland, will not take his “foot off the gas” leading up to his retirement on June 30, 2022.
On Aug. 11, Napoli announced he would retire from the role he has served in since June 2016. But he will not be a lame duck in the next 10 months.
“I’m not phoning in for the next year, and (the board at United Way) is not going to phone it in for the next year,” Napoli said in a one-on-one interview with the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 11. “We’re going to just keep going and meeting our goals and objectives. We just started a new fiscal year on July 1. We have some pretty ambitious goals for the year, financial and programmatic. We’ve done a lot of work to set them and develop the strategy to achieve them, and I intend to fulfill that.”
Napoli, 69, took over the organization in 2016 that he described as “an organization in distress.” Being over 100 years old, United Way had a model in place when Napoli came in that was not in sync with the world in which we live, he said, but it was “unacceptable” for the community to lose this kind of organization. It took the whole team as well as fresh ideas to keep United Way in the community, he said.
“You can have all the best ideas in the world and really great strategies, but I can’t do it all myself,” said Napoli, who was a Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Maker in 2019. “You can accomplish anything and everything if you have the right people in place, and empower them to do their job, to innovate, keep them focused, provide the support that they need to be their best selves, and then get out of the way.”
When he walks away in the summer of 2022, Napoli said he will be proud when he looks back at his opportunity to lead the organization.
“What I’m most proud of is that it is still going to be here for the people who need us and that I had something to do with that,” Napoli said. “It warms my heart. I’m very proud of that.”
Napoli, who converted to Judaism in 2013 after being raised Catholic, said he believe the values of Judaism are consistent with the values he and his family hold dear.
“We all have a responsibility for one another, and we absolutely have to contribute and give back,” Napoli said. “We’re not wealthy people, but we’re privileged people. And we feel a sense of obligation to open our hearts and, at times, our pocketbooks to participate and contribute through federations, annual campaigns and United Way.”
Napoli, a Pittsburgh native, attended Catholic schools as a child but had close neighbors and friends who were Jewish. He then met Joan Katz, a fourth-generation member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, whom he married and agreed to raise their children as Jews. The decision to officially convert to Judaism came during his son’s bar mitzvah preparations. Before his son Gabriel’s bar mitzvah, the family took a trip to Israel. Napoli did his final ceremony of the conversion process at the Western Wall. The ceremony was performed by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, who was a rabbi at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, which Napoli now attends and has served on its board.
At United Way, Napoli laid out a plan to address both the symptoms of poverty through the Community Hub for Basic Needs and its root causes – including racism – through the Impact Institute, chaired by Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic. He also enlisted the minority community to help United Way identify priorities through alliances with the United Black Fund and the formation of an Equity Leadership Council.
Prior to joining United Way, Napoli held several major fundraising positions in Northeast Ohio, which included leading the final phase of the $350 million capital campaign at the Cleveland Museum of Art and raising $500 million to build the facility that houses the Miller Family Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic.
When Napoli came to United Way in 2016, he said to the board he was only going to stay for five years, mostly because he believed it was important that there be continual refreshing of leadership.
“Too many people in the nonprofit community, I think, stay too long,” Napoli said. “And it moves from being about the organization to being about them. You get entrenched in what you’re doing, and it becomes a personal thing. But it isn’t. United Way isn’t about Augie Napoli. United Way is about the people we serve.”