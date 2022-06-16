When he was just about to turn 30, Larry Keilin decided it was time to lose weight and took up distance bicycling as a way to help tone up and trim down.
Now, 30 years later, as Keilin looks ahead to his 60th birthday, he’s hoping to echo that exercise by bicycling 1,000 miles. This time, he’ll do it with his mother, Claudia Keilin, in mind, and will raise money in her memory that will go toward cancer research.
Keilin, an Aurora resident who grew up in University Heights and Beachwood occasionally attending Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, bicycled with a childhood friend from Seattle to San Francisco prior to his 30th birthday, a ride of about 1,000 miles.
This year, the graduate of Beachwood High School and The Ohio State University in Columbus, is planning three rides: one solo, one with a neighbor, and the final one with his son.
Keilin’s fundraiser, which he terms 1,000 miles for life, will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in memory of his mother, who died at age 80 on Nov. 29, 2021, of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Since opening the GoFundMe campaign about two weeks ago, Keilin raised $5,081 in pledges as of June 15, exceeding his $5,000 goal
Keilin purchased a Peloton bicycle for winter training, which he has set up in his home. He was riding 10 to 20 miles daily on it until, as he put it, “the weather broke.”
Now he rides five to six days a week outdoors, averaging 20 to 25 miles per weekday and 40- to 45-miles on weekend days.
“I’m slowly trying to amp that up,” he said, adding that he’s lost about 25 pounds since starting training. “The training has been good. And I feel like I’m in good shape to be able to do this.”
About a month ago, Keilin bought a Specialized gravel bike, which he said took some getting used to. He described it as a hybrid between a road bike and a mountain bike with shoes that clip into the pedals. Before he rode what he called an “old-man bike” with straight handlebars.
His first ride, a seven-day tour from June 18 to June 25 is the Columbus Outdoor Pursuits’ Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, also known as GOBA.
Keilin will start the ride solo – along with up to 1,500 cyclists – cycling up to 400 miles through his home state. The ride is structured so that cyclists can bow out of certain sections, spending the first two nights in Sidney, traveling to Wapakoneta, where they’ll spend three nights, and then back to Troy for three nights and then back to Sidney.
GOBA’s ride is structured so that cyclists will have three mandatory riding days and four layover days to allow them to rest, according to the GOBA’s website. Those who want a shorter ride can cut it to 120 miles, but Keilin said he isn’t planning to use that option.
“So the way it’s set up, you’re going to do a minimum of 150 miles,” Keilin told the Cleveland Jewish News June 9. “But you could do a maximum of about 400. I plan on doing as close to the maximum as I can. But being the first ride, you know, it’s nice to have that option.”
A little more than a month later, Keilin will head west with neighbor Tina Schwartz for an eight-day roll across the heartland in the Des Moines Register’s Great Annual Bike Ride Across Iowa, known as RAGBRAI. Its website says the ride – a “rolling festival of bicycles, food, camaraderie and community” – is also “the oldest, largest and longest bicycle tour in the world.“
This year’s 462.1-mile ride starts at Sergeant Bluff and ends in Lansing, with each day’s distance proscribed and ranging from 47.9 miles to 105 miles.
Keilin said RAGBRAI’s celebratory atmosphere and food offerings could actually result in weight gain.
On that ride, there will also be so-called sag wagons to carry bicyclists’ gear, Keilin said.
“It’s supposed to just be a blast,” he said.
Keilin, who is vice president of technology for Kaufman Container in Cleveland, and his wife, Cyndi, have two sons, Max, 22, and Logan, 19, who is about to take a gap year and starting it on what is known as the GAP trail.
On Sept. 10, Larry and Logan will head to Pennsylvania to cycle the Great Allegheny Passage and the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal Towpath, from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Md., outside Washington, D.C.
“In total, it’s about 330 miles, and it’s kind of like riding through a canopy of trees with no traffic, no cars. It’s just other bikers. And it’s just like the most beautiful ride you’ll ever take,” Keilin said, adding that he did the ride about three years ago. “It’s just a breathtaking ride.”
On that ride, he and Logan will be hauling their overnight gear. The two have been training together on weekends.
“We’re both in an interesting time in our life,” Keilin said. “He’s just getting ready to enter the workforce and everything and not quite sure where he wants to be. I’m kind of at the other end of that. I’m 59, a few years away from retirement here. I’m really looking forward to spending the time with him and just having some real nice conversations.”
Keilin said his mother will be on his mind as he rides through the country.
“My mom was just a phenomenal person,” Keilin said. “She was diagnosed with lymphoma right around when she was my age. … I’m really doing this to celebrate her.”